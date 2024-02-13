5 workplace romance shows perfect for binging

Office relationships have always fascinated viewers and this is why workplace romance shows have gained popularity over the years. Many well-known shows like The Office (2005), Parks and Recreation (2009), Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013), and more have featured endearing couples who met each other at the workplace. The relatability and plausibility of such relationships tend to appeal to viewers.

However, for most shows, office romance or relationships tend to form only one part of the narrative. So, viewers who are invested in romance may not get to see their favorite couples throughout the episodes. In this case, it is a better option to go for workplace romance shows wherein the developing relationship between the main couple is at the core of the narrative.

While there are plenty of good workplace romance shows to choose from, viewers should keep an eye out for quality titles that combine creative storytelling with swoon-worthy moments.

Business Proposal, Cherry Magic! and 3 other workplace romance shows with the most lovable on-screen couples

1) The Perfect Match (2017)

The Perfect Match has 22 episodes and one special (Image via Tung Hsin Entertainment)

This workplace romance show is perfect for cinephiles who like food-oriented narratives. Wu Kang-jen plays a reputed chef named Huo Ting En who takes on Wei Fen Qing, a food stall owner played by Ivy Shao, as an apprentice. As they learn from one another, their connection starts to grow but a secret from his past threatens their relationship.

The narrative is well-written and has a lot of unexpected twists, which keeps the viewers engaged. Not only that, the leads have great chemistry, making their attraction believable. This drool-worthy Taiwanese show will surely motivate viewers to experiment more in the kitchen.

2) Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! (2020)

Based on a manga, this workplace romance show contains 12 episodes. The story focuses on a 30-year-old virgin named Kiyoshi Adachi, played by Eiji Akaso. Dedicated to his work, he worries that he may never find true love. However, he develops an ability to read people's minds by touching them. Things get complicated when he realizes that one of his colleagues has a crush on him.

The way the inclusive narrative explores romance and puts focus on healthy relationships is commendable. Funny yet thoughtful, this Japanese show will keep viewers hooked with its immersive storytelling and interesting characters.

3) An Incurable Case of Love (2020)

Fans of Grey's Anatomy will enjoy this workplace romance show. Also based on a manga, the central character is Nanase Sakura, played by Mone Kamishiraishi. After falling for a doctor, she studies hard to become a nurse. However, when she gets a chance to work with him five years later, she realizes that he isn't quite what she had imagined.

Comprising 10 episodes, this workplace romance show beautifully portrays how people can grow and change when they are around genuine and caring people. It also reminds people that relationships take work and that it isn't quite like the romance seen in the movies.

4) Business Proposal (2022)

Based on a webtoon, this Korean workplace romance show has 12 episodes. Kim Se-jeong plays the spirited and talented Shin Ha-ri, who pretends to be her best friend to scare off her blind date. However, her date, Kang Tae-moo, portrayed by Ahn Hyo-seop, takes a liking to her eccentric personality. It gets more complicated when she realizes that he is the new CEO of the company she works for.

The best thing about this show is the sizzling chemistry between Se-jeong and Hyo-seop. Funny and well-written, the narrative has many adorable moments that romance fans will swoon over. Also, there is a charming second couple who are equally as cute and lovable.

5) Forecasting Love and Weather (2022)

Starring Park Min-young and Song Kang in the lead, this workplace romance show with 16 episodes is set in no ordinary office. It takes viewers inside the office of the Korea Meteorological Administration, where staff members navigate life, love, and the weather.

Min-young plays a senior forecaster who deals with a bad breakup. She ends up clashing with Lee Shi-woo, played by Kang, who has baggage of his own. The intelligent narrative realistically portrays the challenges of a workplace relationship. It also reminds viewers that love can often be as unpredictable as the weather.

These must-watch office romance shows feature sizzling chemistry, heartfelt moments, and retable characters.

