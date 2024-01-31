6 underrated Japanese dramas that belong on your watchlist 

Over the years, Japanese dramas have caught the attention of global viewers for their imaginative plots. Like content from other countries, Japanese dramas also tend to offer variety in terms of genres, ranging from rom-coms to horror. Interestingly, many Japanese dramas are adapted from the popular manga, one of the many reasons behind the growing interest from international audiences.

Japanese filmmakers have a flair for bringing complex but intriguing stories to life. The best part of Japanese dramas is usually the shocking twists and revelations. Well-made Japanese dramas tend to give nothing away and keep the audience hooked from the beginning to the end.

Many Japanese dramas are released every year. However, only a certain portion ends up under the spotlight. And so, there are quite a few Japanese dramas with strong plots, intriguing premises, and talented casts that flew under the radar.

Love Song, Dele, and four other lesser-known Japanese dramas that deserve more love from global viewers

1) Sutekina Sen Taxi (2014)

Containing 10 episodes, this drama explores the popular concept of time travel. Takenouchi Yutaka plays a cab driver, Edawakare. However, the Sen Taxi he drives is special. It has the ability to take passengers back in time. Although it gives people the chance to undo their bad decisions from the past, it doesn't always lead to the expected conclusion.

An interesting premise, memorable characters, and meaningful dialogue make this Japanese drama a must-watch. Without a doubt, Yutaka's performance is one of the show's main highlights. Interestingly, the narrative hints at Edawakare's story in sizeable morsels to keep the audience intrigued.

2) Love Song (2016)

In this musical drama, containing 10 episodes, Masaharu Fukuyama plays a disillusioned former musician who is working a corporate job to make ends meet. Renewed hope comes to him in the form of Sakura Sano, played by Sakura Fujiwara. Having grown up in an orphanage, she struggles with loneliness. She isn't great with words, but the two of them connect over their shared love of music.

Yes, the plot is somewhat predictable, especially for fans of the genre. However, the main reason to watch this drama is because of the two leads. Their characters are realistic and have great chemistry. It is also interesting to see how they are able to change each other for the better over time.

3) Dele (2018)

This Japanese drama, containing eight episodes, will appeal to cinephiles looking for out-of-the-box stories. Yamada Takayuki plays Sakagami Keishi, a paralyzed programmer who uses a wheelchair to get around. He started a company called dele.LIFE. With help from the masterful Mashiba Yutaro, portrayed by Suda Masaki, they delete all digital records for clients after they pass away.

It delves into human connections and emotions. At the same time, there are also elements of suspense that keep viewers on their toes. Apart from the cases, it also explores the evolving friendship between the two leads.

4) Youkai Sharehouse (2020)

Unlike some Japanese dramas, horror and comedy don't always mix well, but when done effectively, they will leave viewers split. In this drama, the lead is Koshiba Fuka, who plays Mio Meguro. Shy and timid, she lets people walk all over her. When she is down on luck, she rents a sharehouse. Little does she know that mysterious creatures called yokai also reside in space.

This 17-episode show is weird and chaotic, but at the same time, it is honest and hilarious. This is the kind of show that viewers should watch when they need a little pick-me-up after a long week.

5) Kotaki Kyodai to Shikuhakku (2020)

Kotaki Kyodai to Shikuhakku has 12 episodes in total (Image via IMDb)

This is a fun slice-of-life drama starring Furutachi Kanji and Takito Kenichi. They play two brothers who have very different personalities. When the younger brother, played by Kenichi, starts a rental father/uncle service, client servicing and satisfaction don't come easy.

It offers thought-provoking storytelling that tends to stay with the viewer for a long time. It explores human connections and conditions in a way that is both relatable and realistic.

6) Mokomi: Kanojo Chotto Hendakedo (2021)

Koshiba Fuka plays the lead character, Mokomi Shimizu, in this drama. From childhood, she has had the ability to sense the emotions of non-living things. People label her as weird, so she prefers to keep to herself. However, when she becomes older, she decides to open herself up to new experiences that help her see the world in a different light.

Fuka perfectly captures the awkwardness and challenges of stepping out of one's comfort zone. But, it is heartening to see Mokomi grow as a person throughout 10 episodes when she resolves to let go of her old ways.

These underrated Japanese dramas are worth watching because they perfectly blend memorable narratives and moving performances.