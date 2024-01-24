6 Taiwanese romance dramas that are heartwarming and fun

After Kdramas, Taiwanese romance dramas are growing in popularity among international audiences. Usually, viewers have certain expectations when it comes to romance dramas. Of them, charming lead couples, witty dialogue, feel-good romance, and plenty of swoon-worthy moments top the list. Thankfully, Taiwanese romance dramas deliver on all these factors, which appeal to fans of the genre.

Another reason why Taiwanese romance dramas have generated interest among viewers is their focus on inclusive narratives. Many well-made shows showcasing romantic stories involving LGBTQ couples have achieved international success. Show creators also tend to blend romantic narratives with other genres, such as suspense, science fiction, and more, to keep the viewer engaged.

Although plenty of Taiwanese romance dramas are released each year, there are some titles that rank higher in terms of storytelling and performances. Fans should make a point to add such Taiwanese romance dramas boasting fresh and unique storylines to their watchlist.

We Best Love, See You in Time, and 4 other Taiwanese romance dramas that will make you want to fall in love

1) Autumn's Concerto (2009)

In this Taiwanese romance drama containing 21 episodes, Ady An plays Liang Mu Cheng, who has a tough life. When she first meets Ren Guang Xi, portrayed by Vanness Wu, she doesn't form a good impression of him. However, with time, they start to bond. When Guang Xi has to have a life-saving operation, their relationship is put to the test.

The emotional narrative explores romance, family values, adulthood, and more. It is also interesting to see the character development of the leads, who learn and mature as a result of many life experiences. One of the biggest reasons to watch this Taiwanese romance drama is the magnetic chemistry between Vanness and Ady.

2) See You in Time (2017)

Viewers who enjoy narratives with a sci-fi twist should check out this Taiwanese romance drama. The story, spread across 16 episodes, revolves around an internationally renowned cyclist, Feng Ying, played by Hans Chung.

After he arrives in Taiwan to help rebuild his grandfather's cycling team, strange things start to happen. He keeps clashing with Ji Zi Qi, played by Mini Tsai, the team's assistant. And he also starts getting mysterious messages on his phone.

The fresh and unique premise is one of the biggest reasons to watch this addictive Taiwanese romance drama. The bickering banter between the two leads is funny and entertaining. Overall, it is a heartwarming show that will have viewers reaching for the tissues.

3) HIStory 2: Crossing the Line (2018)

HIStory is a Taiwanese anthology series with multiple seasons. HIStory 2 has two standalone stories, and one of them is Crossing the Line. It has eight episodes in total.

In this narrative, Zach Lu plays Chiu Tzu-hsuan, a serious student who had to take a break from playing volleyball due to an injury. However, he still helps and mentors his school team. He tricks the rebellious Hsia Yu-hao, portrayed by Fandy Fan, into joining the team. As they keep interacting, Yu-hao realizes that he likes Tzu-hsuan as more than just a mentor.

Tzu-hsuan and Yu-hao may be very different personality-wise, but they complement each other well. It is fun to watch them support each other both on and off the court and gradually fall in love as they get to know each other better.

4) Meet Me @ 1006 (2018)

This Taiwanese romance drama, containing 26 episodes, will particularly appeal to fantasy lovers. Lego Lee plays Ke Zhen Yu, a disgraced lawyer who has to move to a different apartment to save money.

He soon experiences something strange happening in the apartment every night from 10:06 pm to 10:52 pm. During the apparent time-space merge, he meets a girl who knows his former client. He feels that she might help him stop the incident that led to the downfall of his career.

Well-developed characters with mysterious motives and intelligent writing make this show worth watching. The romantic angle is still a big part of the narrative, but the way in which it seamlessly merges with the crime and suspense aspects helps elevate the storytelling.

5) Yong Jiu Grocery Store (2019)

A feel-good Taiwanese romance drama containing 10 episodes, it stars Derek Chang in the lead. He plays Yang Chun-Lung, a smart young man who is climbing the ladder of success in his corporate job.

But his perspectives start to change when he returns to his hometown to take over a grocery store when his grandfather falls sick. The show captures the way the store means different things to its patrons, all of which are meaningful and special.

Yes, there are romantic angles, but more than that, the script shines in its portrayal of human emotions and connections. Warm and sentimental, this is the kind of Taiwanese romance drama that grows on the viewer thanks to its plethora of realistic characters and relatable moments.

6) We Best Love (2021)

Containing 14 episodes, this Taiwanese romance drama stars Sam Lin and Yang Yu Teng in the lead. The story follows an ambitious student named Zhou Shuyi, played by Yu Teng. However, there is one student who is always getting in his way, and that is none other than Gao Shide, played by Lin.

Due to certain circumstances, they end up spending more time together, and Shuyi starts to see Gao Shide in a different light. It is interesting to see the push-and-pull dynamics between the two leads. It has plenty of adorable moments to keep romance fans happy.

These romantic dramas are perfect for viewers who enjoy heartwarming narratives with a heavy dose of love and affection.

Bid farewell to a fan favorite show right here