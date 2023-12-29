5 best crime movies of 2023

2023 has been an incredible year for movies worldwide in pretty much every genre, be it comedy, drama, crime, or horror. With many prominent directors stepping up this year, starting from Martin Scorsese to Ridley Scott, the year has been filled with outstanding films in both theatres and streaming.

Crime, however, has been one of the most intriguing genres of the year, with many gems releasing this year, spanning across all domains of the genre.

With 2023 ending in a couple of days, here is a look back at the greatest crime films of 2023.

5 must-watch crime movies of 2023

1) Anatomy of a Fall- Justine Triet

Anatomy of a Fall is the most acclaimed film of the year, and not only in the genre. Justine Triet's exceptional portrayal of crime, humanity, and choices can very well be classified as the finest we had this year.

Starring Sandra Hüller, Milo Machado Graner, and Swann Arlaud in the leading roles, the synopsis for this film reads:

"A woman is suspected of her husband's murder, and their blind son faces a moral dilemma as the sole witness."

It has already bagged the Palme d'Or-winning. This courtroom drama is a must-watch in the 2023 roaster.

2) The Killer- David Fincher

The modern master of crime's return to a twisted criminal story would always be a big affair, and this Michael Fassbender-led drama rarely disappoints in that regard. Gritty, violent, and hilarious at times, the Netflix release from Fincher's mind is a fresh take that may require more than a single viewing to enjoy at its finest.

The synopsis for The Killer reads:

"Solitary, cold, methodical and unencumbered by scruples or regrets, a killer waits in the shadows, watching for his next target. Yet, the longer he waits, the more he thinks he's losing his mind, if not his cool."

The film also stars Sophie Charlotte and Tilda Swinton.

3) Killers of the Flower Moon- Martin Scorsese

Scorsese's return to theatres after his Netflix release The Irishman had every element that made the director stand out in the 1970s and 80s. More posied like a novel than a film, the careful exploration of the Osage murders in the 1920s makes this film one of the finest in the entire year in any genre.

It is also led by a star cast of Leonardo Di Caprio, Lily Gladstone, and Robert De Niro, among many others.

4) They Cloned Tyrone- Juel Taylor

Deviating slightly from the massively regarded festival movies, They Cloned Tyrone was a fresh and fun ride through the underbelly of suburban America that also oozed with style, mystery, and a seriously confusing plot. Though it is not a traditional crime film, it is made to stand out from the rest in the genre.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"A series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy."

The film stars John Boyega, Jamie Foxx, and Teyonah Paris.

5) Sharper- Benjamin Caron

Going back to much earlier this year, Sharper rounds up the list of the best crime movies 2023. The Julianne Moore-led drama about a con artist is a gritty exploration of both the heist genre and the city of Manhattan, aided by some terrific cinematic elements.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"Motivations are suspect, and expectations are turned upside down, as a con artist takes on Manhattan billionaires."

The film also stars Sebastian Stan, Justice Smith, and John Lithgow, among others.

Let us know your pick in the comment section below, and stay tuned for more updates.