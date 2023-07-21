They Cloned Tyrone ending explained: Did the Trio expose the sinister conspiracy?

They Cloned Tyrone, a sci-fi film released on streaming giant Netflix on July 21, 2023, has generated a lot of buzz lately. Set against a backdrop of Atlanta, Georgia, the mystery film is helmed by Juel Taylor, and it immerses audiences in The Glen, a community where the ordinary and the extraordinary coexist, with an astounding cinematic experience.

The official synopsis of They Cloned Tyrone, as per Netflix, reads:

"An eerie series of events leads an unlikely trio (John Boyega, Teyonah Parris and Jamie Foxx) down a rabbit hole into a sinister neighborhood conspiracy."

The fantasy-imbued film features a stellar ensemble that includes John Boyega as Fontaine, Jamie Foxx as Slick Charles, Teyonah Parris as Yo-Yo, and Kiefer Sutherland as Nixon. The movie is produced under the stewardship of Jamie Foxx, Charles D. King, Stephen "Dr." Love, Tony Retteinmaier, and Juel Taylor respectively. The film is penned by Tony Rettainmaier and Juel Taylor.

They Cloned Tyrone ending explained: What was witnessed in the Glen?

In the thrilling climax of They Cloned Tyrone, Fontaine, Slick Charles, and Yo-Yo, who are friends, finally uncover the shocking truth behind the strange events happening in their neighborhood. It turns out that Old Fontaine is actually the mastermind behind a government-supported cloning project. His motivation stems from his past—the loss of his brother Ronnie due to a hate crime. Old Fontaine's grand scheme involves creating a world of discrimination by ensuring everyone appears identical through cloning.

Consequently, the group of friends is determined to prevent this future from becoming a reality. They undertake a mission to infiltrate another cloning facility with the assistance of their adversary, Isaac. Yo-Yo makes an effort to reveal the truth to the media. Her plans are interrupted by Nixon, who intends to exploit her as a subject for his mind-control experiments. Little does Nixon know that Yo-Yo's hair is actually a wig, which enables her to escape his grasp.

As the plot progressed, it was witnessed that Nixon was tricked by Slick's clone, thereby ending Nixon's life. The film also showcased Fontaine's clone finally finding the actual Fontaine; he took control over another clone named Chester by using an encrypted codeword and got rid of Old Fontaine. The movie's climax appeared with the media broadcasting the clones getting freed from the lab.

After everything that happened, the friends made a promise to find and shut down all the cloning facilities in the country. They are determined to ensure that no other clones suffer a life of captivity. The movie concludes with a sense of rebellion and resolves as the trio embarks on a mission to dismantle the system created by Old Fontaine.

Did the mission to destroy the system created by Old Fontaine spark a hint for a sequel?

King Monye 👑 @iamkingmonye 🍿



I enjoyed this one

A drug dealer lives a series of deja vu life, not knowing he’s being cloned after he’s being killed. An event leads to him, a pimp and a hoeee teaming up to find out what, and who is behind it…



Personal Rating: 7.5/10 THEY CLONED TYRONEI enjoyed this oneA drug dealer lives a series of deja vu life, not knowing he’s being cloned after he’s being killed. An event leads to him, a pimp and a hoeee teaming up to find out what, and who is behind it…Personal Rating: 7.5/10 pic.twitter.com/Vn4LxVnbfm

Ever since the sci-fi mystery film ended with an aspirational tone to save innocent clones and devour the Old Fontaine's system, there has been a flurry of speculation for a sequel. Like any other sci-fi movie, They Cloned Tyrone has certain unanswered questions, such as what future lies ahead for the trio? Considering the sci-fi realm, will there be any modifications to the clone that might pose a threat to society?

Will there be another villain like Old Fontaine, hoping to ace at the right moment to annihilate the human race? As of now, there is no official statement for the upcoming sequel, and They Cloned Tyrone currently stands at its completion.

They Cloned Tyrone is currently streaming on Netflix.