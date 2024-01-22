5 enemies-to-lovers shows like Doctor Slump

Viewers looking for clever banter and explosive chemistry have to look no further than enemies-to-lovers shows. This type of show usually starts with two leads who despise each other. However, through twists of fate, they end up crossing paths more often than they would prefer. More often than not, these repeated interactions lead to meaningful connections, which eventually blossom into respect and love.

The latest enemies-to-lovers show that viewers are looking forward to is Doctor Slump, starring Park Shin-hye and Park Hyung-sik. Across 16 episodes, the audience will get to follow the lives of two medical professionals, namely Nam Ha-neul, played by Shin-hye, and Yeo Jeong-woo, portrayed by Hyung-sik.

Past rivals in schools, reconnect after experiencing an unexpected slump in their careers. There is a lot of buzz around this upcoming enemies-to-lovers show because it's been a while since viewers saw Shin-hye in action. Her last show, titled Sisyphus: The Myth, was released back in 2021.

While fans wait for Doctor Slump to release on January 27, 2024, they can indulge in other exciting enemies-to-lovers shows that offer witty narratives and swoon-worthy couples.

Cursed in Love, Semantic Error, and 3 other enemies-to-lovers shows with cute couples that sizzle up the screen

1) My Love from the Star (2013)

This interesting and funny enemies-to-lovers show stars Jun Ji-hyun and Kim Soo-hyun in the lead. Ji-hyun plays a popular actor, Cheon Song-yi, who isn't the most perceptive. She ends up living next door to an alien, Do Min-joon, played by Soo-hyun. After getting off on the wrong foot, they start bickering and fighting with one another. But over time, they start to develop romantic feelings for each other.

Ji-hyun's performance in My Sassy Girl (2001) proved that she can play free-spirited women with an attitude like no other. In this show, she is chaotic, but she is also mature when the situation calls for it. The chemistry between Ji-hyun and Soo-hyun is electric, and viewers won't be able to look away.

2) Cursed in Love (2020)

Nao and Tsubaki's character development adds to the show's narrative (Image via IMDb)

This Japanese enemies-to-lovers show captures the intertwined lives of two youngsters, Nao and Tsubaki. They start off as friends, but things take a dark turn when Tsubaki accuses Nao's mother of killing his father. When they meet years later, Nao (Minami Hamabe) and Tsubaki (Ryusei Yokohama) enter into a pretense relationship, with both of them having their own secret agendas.

Although Nao and Tsubaki aren't on good terms in the beginning, they start to understand each other slowly once they start to interact. The well-written narrative also does a good job of keeping the suspense alive till the end.

3) Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (2021)

Looking for a feel-good show? This recent remake of Mr. Handy, Mr. Hong (2004) will hit the right spot. In this show, Shin Min-a plays a skilled dentist, Yoon Hye-jin, who decides to open her own dental clinic in a sleepy seaside village on a whim.

She doesn't get off to the best start with Hong Du-sik, the local jack-of-all-trades played by Kim Seon-ho. Although they are constantly bickering, they start looking out for one another, and their relationship evolves over time.

The biggest draw from this drama has to be the characters. They each have their flaws but are special in their own ways. The clever banter between the two leads is also top-notch and adds to the narrative. This enemies-to-lovers show is funny and entertaining, and at the same time, it is also emotional and heartwarming.

4) Semantic Error (2022)

Based on a web novel, this enemies-to-lovers show gained a lot of attention after its release due to the chemistry between its leads. Park Jae-chan plays Choo Sang-woo, a practical no-nonsense student whose actions affect the most popular student on campus, Jang Jae-young, portrayed by Park Seo-ham.

Due to certain circumstances, they end up working together. Their different personalities clash as expected, but what's unexpected is the attraction they feel for each other. It is interesting to see how their connection grows with each interaction.

5) Love to Hate You (2023)

The best part about a good enemies-to-lovers show is the banter, and Love to Hate You has plenty of it. Kim Ok-vin is Yeo Mi-ran, a confident lawyer who always stands up against violence or discrimination against women. She has a bad impression of Nam Kang-ho, played by Teo Yoo, and plans to take him down. However, things become complicated when they end up kissing.

It is always refreshing to see female leads who aren't damsels in distress. Mi-ran knows what she wants in life and isn't afraid to run after her dreams. It is also fun to see the way two people who distrust each other learn to see things from each other's perspectives.

While fans wait for Doctor Slump to premiere, they can add these quality enemies-to-lovers shows with the most charming love stories to their January 2024 watchlist.