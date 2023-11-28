"WE LOVE A SUPPORTIVE BOYFRIEND": K-drama fans elated as Kim Woo-bin makes a rare & dashing appearance at Shin Min-ah's movie screening Our Season

K-drama fans rejoice as actor Kim Woo-bin makes a rare public display of support and affection towards his long-time girlfriend Shin Min-ah. On November 27, The Heirs star made a dashing appearance at Shin Min-ah's movie Our Season's VIP premiere. Our Season is an emotional story that showcases the heartwarming bond between a mother and daughter, played by veteran actress Kim Hae-sook and Shin Min-ah.

The mother has been granted three days on earth to be with her daughter, who runs a small restaurant using her mother’s recipes. K-drama fans were pleasantly surprised to find Kim Woo-bin at the film's VIP premiere. For those unversed, Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah have been in a steady and committed relationship since 2015—eight years now.

Although the pair is lowkey about their relationship, fans were warmed to see the Uncontrollably Fond actor go out of his way to show support for his girlfriend by making an appearance at Our Season's premiere.

"WE LOVE A SUPPORTIVE BOYFRIEND," K-drama fans declared on X (formerly Twitter), gushing over the pair.

Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah's fans celebrate their being spotted at Our Season's movie premiere

Dressed in a dark grey sweater paired with a black blazer and matching grey trousers, Kim Woo-bin displayed his impeccable fashion sense and flawless visuals at the VIP premiere of Shin Min-ah's Our Season. Notably, the Our Blues stars have been in a relationship for eight years now and are going strong.

The fiercely private couple barely make public appearances together and feature on each other's social media accounts. Reportedly, Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah refused to be paired opposite each other when they starred in their first-ever Korean drama together in the 2022 ensemble drama Our Blues. Notably, Shin Min-ah was paired opposite veteran actor Lee Byung-hun, and Kim Woo-bin starred opposite Han Ji-min.

The Uncontrollably Fond star met his current partner at a commercial shoot and hit it off instantly. They soon graduated to becoming lovers and have been steady for eight years now. Deemed as an ideal and loved real-life couple by fans across the world, K-drama enthusiasts were happy to see the Black Knight star showcasing his support for Shin Min-ah's film.

K-drama fans are hoping that the Our Blues stars' relationship stays strong and the pair graduates to matrimonial bliss if they desire to. Fans are warmed to see the School 2013 actor and Shin Min-ah remain rock solid and steady in their relationship, especially in an industry as fickle as the glamour and entertainment industry.

The year 2023 has witnessed some high-profile celebrity breakups, including Reply 1988 co-stars Ryu Jun-yeol and Hyeri and BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Ahn Bo-hyun. In fact, it is believed that Shin Min-ah stood by Kim Woo-bin's side when the latter was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer and took a long sabbatical for health reasons.

Fans were touched to learn that the couple's love strengthened in these testing times, and they hoped for them to remain in a happy and committed relationship for a long time.

Kim Woo-bin to reunite with writer Kim Eun-sook and Bae Suzy in a new project

Kim Woo-bin is all set to reunite with two of his past collaborators in the year 2024. The Our Blues star is all set to work with ace screenwriter Kim Eun-sook, with whom he worked on the 2013 K-drama The Heirs, in the upcoming K-drama titled All Your Wishes Come True.

He will be reuniting with his Our Uncontrollably Fond co-star Bae Suzy after almost a decade. Notably, All Your Wishes Come True is a fantasy rom-com drama involving an overtly sentimental genie trapped inside a lamp, who wishes to escape this prison, and a woman who is devoid of any emotion but helps the genie find his way out of the prison.

The series consists of 12 episodes and is set to air sometime in 2024.