Alienoid Part 2 starring Ryu Jun-yeol, Kim Tae-ri, Kim Woo-bin, and more: Release date, plot, cast, trailer, & all we know so far

Sci-fi and Action enthusiasts are in for a treat as Alienoid Part 2 (Korean: 외계+인 2부) gears up for release in the upcoming year. The brand new installment is the second of a two-part film franchise, which saw the first movie's release back on July 20, 2022.

The first story introduced Goryeo Dynasty sorcerers in pursuit of a legendary sacred sword and modern-day humans in 2022 looking for an alien prisoner trapped in a human host. The two parties were brought together following an opening up of a time-traveling gateway.

Naturally, since the release of this one-of-a-kind production, viewers in Korea and abroad have been awaiting a sequel.

Meanwhile, the cast met today, November 22, for the film's production briefing session at CGV I'Park Mall in Yongsan-gu.

Expand Tweet

Here's what we have learned so far about Alienoid Part 2's cast and plot, including a glimpse at the trailer

Alienoid Part 2 assembles its old squad, who will resume their roles in the new part. This includes Kim Tae-ri, who played the thunder-shooting Lee Ahn/ Yian, who searches for the elusive holy sword and carries a pistol.

Also coming back is Ryu Jun-yeol, who was seen as Mureuk, an inept swordsman and Taoist. Kim Woo-bin as Guard, a supernatural entity overseeing and escorting alien prisoners, will also return.

Additionally, other cast members stepping back into their roles will be Yum Jung-ah, who portrayed Heuk-seol, a mage; Jo Woo-jin, who played another mage named Cheong-woon; Kim Eui-sung who was seen as a masked man named Ja-jang, who was also after the sword.

Meanwhile, new entries to the roster include Jin Sun-kyu as Neung-pa and Lim Hanee as Min Gae-in.

The first installment took place over interwoven timelines and saw humanoid robots Guard and Thunder extracting extra-terrestrial entities imprisoned in human vessels and rescuing and raising a human child named Yian.

The three then embarked on their journey to defeat The Controller, bent upon poisoning the Earth's atmosphere by releasing a toxic atmosphere for aliens known as Hava. On their journey, they are joined by another character, Muruek.

The fast-approaching Alienoid Part 2 trailer shows Yian traveling in time for the Divine Sword, while the rest of the cast also seems wired for a challenging showdown. On the other hand, Heuk-seol and Cheong-woon join forces with Yian, attempting to stop the Hava explosion.

At the same time, Muruek feels conflicting emotions about his body owing to his fate, as seen in the first film, and Thunder's comeback hints at a temporal gateway from the future.

As is evident, the film will continue from where it left off in the previous production. The poster teases the story with the line, "We must go back to protect everyone."

Take a look at the trailer below.

Release and production details

Alienoid Part 2 is slated to be released in January 2024.

The film's direction and writing are helmed by Choi Dong-hoon (Assassination, The Thieves), who was also in charge of the previous movie, while Caper Film will take over the production of the forthcoming release.

According to the promotional teasers, Alienoid Part 2 is set to have twice the power action with the narrative finally completed.