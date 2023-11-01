“SOOO READY FOR THEM”: Fans react as Revolver starring Ji Chang-wook, Jeon Do-yeon and Lim Ji-yeon is reported to be released in 2024

Filming for the upcoming Korean film Revolver, starring Ji Chang-wook, Jeon Do-yeon, and Lim Ji-yeon, has come to a close, as reported by Naver on October 31. News surrounding the cast for Revolver began circulating earlier this year following the script reading for the project, the latter having been reported by Naver in early July. Ji Chang-wook, Jeon Do-yeon, and Lim Ji-yeon were present for the same. The filming for the title also commenced around the same time.

Revolver is directed by Oh Seung-uk, who is known for his screenplays for The Shameless (2015), Christmas in August (1998), Kilimanjaro (2000), and more. The action film is produced by Sanai Pictures, which is famous for Ji Chang-wook's latest, The Worst of Evil (2023), and other projects like New World (2013) and Hunt (2022).

Now that the shooting has reportedly concluded, fans cannot wait for the official release date of the film to be announced. They are eagerly waiting for the film, which is expected to premiere in 2024, as per kdramacasting on X.

Fans eagerly await Ji Chang-wook starrer Revolver as movie wraps up filming

Revolver narrates the story of an ex-police officer who was imprisoned after being framed for a crime. As she gets released, she embarks on the pursuit of the only goal occupying her mind. The role of the police officer named Ha Soo-young will be portrayed by Jeon Do-yeon, whom fans adored in Crash Course in Romance (2023).

Additionally, Lim Ji-yeon as Jung Yoon-sun will be teaming up with Ha Soo-young for the sake of her own pursuits. Meanwhile, the actor shook up audiences worldwide with her groundbreaking performance in The Glory (2022, 2023).

On the other hand, Ji Chang-wook, who recently delivered an indelible performance in the action-packed noir The Worst of Evil (2023), will be seen in the shoes of Andy, a character amplifying the tension in Ha Soo-young's search for the truth. As revealed by the film's producers, the actor will be seen showcasing a different side from his usual gentle persona on-screen.

Some fans even took to social media to share their speculations that they may get to see Ji Chang-wook in a negative role. What's more, actor Jeon Do-yeon re-united with director Oh Seung-uk in Revolver, having already worked together on The Shameless (2015). In the meantime, the makers are reportedly aiming to submit Revolver to the Cannes Film Festival in 2024, further raising anticipation.

What to watch by the Revolver star cast while awaiting the film?

While patiently waiting for the action to unfold, viewers can enjoy Ji Chang-wook in his latest, The Worst of Evil, where he was seen playing an undercover detective infiltrating a criminal organization whose leader was played by Wi Ha-joon (Little Women), while Im Se-mi (Duty After School) played Ji Chang-wook's wife, also an officer involved in the mission.

At the same time, Lim Ji-yeon fans can watch her in her recent K-drama, The Killing Vote (2023), where she played a Cyber Safety Bureau police officer. She was seen alongside names like Park Hae-jin (Doctor Stranger) and Park Sung-woong (Snowdrop).

Actor Jeon Do-yeon, in her recent work Kill Boksoon, played a single-mother-cum-seasoned murderer, alongside actors like Koo Kyo-hwan (D.P.) and Lee Jae-wook (Alchemy of Souls).