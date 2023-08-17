Lost In Starlight: Everything we know so far about Netflix's first Korean animated movie starring Kim Tae-ri and Hong Kyung

Kim Tae-ri and Hong Kyung are all set to team up once more for Netflix's first Korean animated movie, Lost In Starlight or Necessary for This Star (이 별에 필요한). The news was shared by Netflix Korea on its official social media handles on August 16, 2023, KST.

This time, the duo is to lend voices to the upcoming project's main characters in a never-seen-before romance between an astronaut named Nan-young, played by Kim Tae-ri, and a musician called Jay, confirmed to be voiced by Hong Kyung.

As Netflix Korea describes the upcoming film as the "longest-distance romance", here's a peak at the animation process for the same.

All details we have so far on Netflix's Lost In Starlight

Lost In Starlight is a tale of romance like none other, as it deals with an ambitious scientist, Nan-young, who has a tragic past of having lost her mother to the vastness of outer space when the latter got stranded there owing to an accident during her Mars probe.

For Nan-young, who has always dreamed of exploring space and finding evidence of her mother, her wishes get granted when she gets chosen as one of the astronauts for the fourth Mars Exploration project in 2050.

But before she takes off for Mars, her path collides with Jay, a musician adept at repairing retro musical instruments.

Although they meet by chance at first, they meet again unexpectedly when Nan-young takes her mother's old turntable to be repaired. Thanks to the memento, a tender love blooms between the two and it feels like destiny has brought them together.

So far, the actors have taken part in the pre-recording and live-action processes in preparation for their roles and to make sure their voices convey the emotions their animated counterparts feel.

Meanwhile, Kim Tae-ri and Hong Kyung's interpretations of their respective characters - Nan-young and Jay - also played a big part in making the animation process as genuine and passionate as possible.

Additionally, actor Kim Tae-ri is known for her power-packed roles in works like Mr. Sunshine (2018), Twenty-Five Twenty-One (2022), Space Sweepers (2021), and more.

On the other hand, actor Hong Kyung left a mark with his previous roles in projects like Innocence (2020), Weak Hero Class 1 (2022), and Lovers of the Red Sky (2021) to name a few.

What's more, both actors shared the screen in the latest horror-thriller drama, Revenant (2023), where Kim Tae-ri plays a possessed student while Hong Kyung is seen as a career-driven lieutenant in the violent crimes investigation team, who also gets involved in mysterious cases.

Fans of the series and of the actors are waiting to see what they will showcase in Lost In Starlight.

More details on Lost In Starlight

This production is written by writer-director Han Ji-won, who made her debut with the animation film Kopi Luwak back in 2010.

Other renowned works by her include Clearer Than You Think (2015) and her 2022 short The Sea on the Day When the Magic Returns.

For the latter, she was not only invited to screen the film at the Sundance Festival but also awarded the top prize from the Seoul Indie-AniFest, 12 years after her first.

With no release date announced so far, Lost In Starlight, set to release on Netflix, is the tale of an extremely heartfelt long-distance love, connecting Earth and outer space.

It comes from Climax Studio which is famous for other titles like Hellbound (2021), D.P. (2021, 2023), and JUNG_E (2023).