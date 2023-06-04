Revenant: Release date, plot, cast, trailer, and everything you need to know about Kim Tae-ri's upcoming drama

The highly-anticipated mystery thriller and supernatural series Revenant, starring Kim Tae-ri, Oh Jung-se, and Hong Kyung, is nearing its release date, which is set to release later this month. In the meantime, K-drama fans cannot wait for the comeback of Kim Tae-ri, known for her role in Twenty-Five, Twenty-One, as she ventures into a completely different genre from her last drama.

Kim Tae-ri was last seen in the comedy and coming-of-age drama Twenty-Five, Twenty-One, where she portrayed the ambitious and cheerful character of Na Hee-do. Fans are eagerly anticipating her new and different side as the upcoming drama explores themes of thriller and suspense.

K-drama fans are very much excited to see how Kim Tae-ri, Oh Jung-se, and Hong Kyung will bring excitement to the screen.

Here's everything you need to know about Kim Tae-ri 's upcoming drama, Revenant:

Release date:

The supernatural and thriller drama Revenant is scheduled to release on June 23, 2023. This twelve-episode SBS drama will air every Friday and Saturday, taking over the time slot previously occupied by Dr. Romantic 3. It will also be available for streaming on Disney+.

Plot:

Penned by Kingdom writer Kim Eun-hee, Revenant delves into the life of a female protagonist haunted by an evil spirit or a demon and a male character with the ability to perceive these malevolent beings. The drama explores the enigmatic deaths linked to five sacred artifacts and how the main characters fight against unwanted evil spirits and demons from another world.

Characters:

Directed by Lee Jung Rim and Kim Jae Hong, the drama is known as Akkwi in Korean and also goes by the names Demon and The Devil. The lead cast includes Kim Tae-ri as Ku San Young, Oh Jung-se as Yeom Hae Sang and Hong Kyung as Lee Hong Sae.

Kim Tae-ri as Ku San-young:

Kim Tae-ri will portray the character of Ku San-young, a hardworking part-timer who works diligently during the day and studies at night to achieve her dream of becoming a low-ranking civil servant. One day, she receives some belongings from her late father, and unnatural deaths start occurring around her. To make matters worse, she gets possessed by a demon from a different world.

Kim Tae-ri is known for her selective projects and has gained fame through dramas such as Mr. Sunshine and Twenty-Five, Twenty-One. She has also appeared in movies like The Handmaiden.

Oh Jung-se as Yeom Hae-sang:

According to the Mydramalist site, Oh Jung-se will play the role of Yeom Hae-sang. Coming from a privileged background, Yeom Hae-sang is a university professor who imparts knowledge of Korean folklore. Since childhood, Hae-sang has possessed the extraordinary gift of perceiving demons within our realm. Tragically, he witnessed his mother's demise at the hands of a demon right before his eyes. Fate brings Yeom Hae-sang face-to-face with Ku San-young and the very demon responsible for his mother's death.

Oh Jung-se has previously appeared in dramas such as It's Okay Not To Be Okay, Jirisan, Hot Stove League, and others.

Hong Kyung as Lee Hong-sae:

The young actor Hong Kyung is set to portray the role of Lieutenant Lee Hong-sae, a member of the violent crimes investigation team. He is ambitious and desires fast-track advancement in his career, showing little concern for others. However, he becomes entangled with Yeom Hae-sang and Ku San-young in their pursuit of demons.

The actor has recently appeared in the drama Weak Hero Class 1.

Trailer

Revenant has released two official trailers up until now. The trailers showcase Kim Tae-ri being chased by supernatural spirits while Oh Jung-se attempts to uncover the truth about what is happening. The duo is also shown engaging in intense conversations about their ongoing battles.

Nevertheless, the female lead finds herself getting involved with the police as people around her start getting mysteriously killed. In the first trailer, she even attempts to take her own life, while Oh Jung-se does his best to protect her and track down the demon responsible for killing his mother in the drama.

Meanwhile, Hong Kyung appears serious and gloomy, shedding tears in the second trailer.

K-drama fans are eagerly awaiting the drama to air and can't wait to stream it.

