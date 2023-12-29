Doctor Slump starring Park Hyung-sik and Park Shin-hye on Netflix: Release date, air time, plot, cast, teaser, & all you need to know

The upcoming year is looking at a massive opening with the Park Hyung-sik and Park Shin-hye starrer Doctor Slump (닥터슬럼프) coming out in January 27, 2024, at 10:30 pm KST on Netflix. While a vast selection of promising K-dramas is already gearing up for release in 2024, this drama has enthusiasts worldwide wired up because of its lead duo reuniting after their last appearance together in The Heirs (2013).

While in the chaebol high school drama, the two were not each other's romantic interests, things change in Doctor Slump. In this, the story follows two doctors in their tale of growth and romance who quit their jobs due to a slump in their work lives, ending up in a rooftop house.

Actors like Yoon Park (Forecasting Love and Weather) and Kong Seong-ha (Daily Dose of Sunshine) will be seen in important roles next to the leading duo. Meanwhile, other actors joining the Doctor Slump cast include names Jang Hye-jin (Crash Landing on You), Hyun Bong-sik (Strangers From Hell), Jung Ji-soon (Oasis), and more.

Doctor Slump: Plot and other details

Doctor Slump, a rom-com medical drama, revolves around the lives of Yeo Jeong-woo (Park Hyung-sik) and Nam Ha-neul (Park Shin-hye). Growing up as classmates, they could not stand one another, but later, they found each other again during adulthood.

Jeong-woo, an ace student who attended the top medical institute in the country, is a highly accomplished plastic surgeon with a comfortable life. That is until everything crumbles down following a mysterious medical accident.

Ha-neul, a successful anesthesiologist, was always praised for her genius mind as a child. Through sheer hard work, she became a doctor whose life only functioned around work and studying. One day, weary of her otherwise stagnant life, she realizes she is unhappy and in need of change.

While both Jeong-woo and Ha-neul are going through the lowest points of their lives, their paths cross once more. Through comforting each other and living in a rooftop room, they find romance and another chance to know each other.

At the same time, Bin Dae-yeong (Yoon Park) is Jeong-woo's rival doctor and college classmate, whereas Lee Hong-ran (Kong Seong-ha), an anesthesiologist, is Ha-neul's best friend.

The forthcoming rivals-to-lovers drama is steered by director Oh Hyun-jong, whose previous works involve Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo (2016-2017), Find Me In Your Memory (2020), and The One and Only (2021), among others.

Additionally, the script was written by Baek Sun-woo, known for titles like My Roommate is a Gumiho (2021), What's Wrong With Secretary Kim (2018), A Poem a Day (2018), and more. Filming for the drama began in March this year, with production companies SLL and HighZium Studio backing it.

Doctor Slump teaser, release date, broadcast time, and where to watch

A new teaser for Doctor Slump was released on December 29 by JTBC, where the characters' blooming romance is evident. Here's the teaser for the show:

Doctor Slump is slated to premiere on January 27, 2024, at 10:30 pm KST on JTBC, with episodes (of approximately 45 minutes runtime each) coming out every Saturday and Sunday. At the same time, streaming will also be available on TVING in South Korea as well as on Netflix in selected regions. Meanwhile, it is set to contain 16 episodes.

What to watch in the meantime?

While waiting for Doctor Slump, viewers can catch up on or re-watch Park Hyung-sik and Park Shin-hye in The Heirs. Furthermore, Park Hyung-sik's roles in Strong Girl Bong-soon (2017), Happiness (2021), and Our Blooming Youth (2023) were also well-praised.

At the same time, Park Shin-hye amply mesmerized audiences through her famous works - Doctors (2016), Memories of the Alhambra (2018-2019), and Sisyphus: The Myth (2021). Incidentally, she is confirmed to star alongside Love In Contract actor Kim Jae-young in an upcoming fantasy-romance drama, The Judge from Hell.