JTBC Drama Awards 2023: Complete nominations list, how to vote & all you need to know

On December 26, the nomination list for the JTBC Drama Awards 2023 was announced, including a smash-hit series released by the South Korean broadcasting channel this year, leading to a buzz among the K-drama community.
The South Korean nationwide pay television network, JTBC, was launched on December 1, 2011. It is a generalist channel which includes different television series, news broadcasting and variety shows, catering to a broader spectrum of audiences.
Below are the nominations for series in the JTBC Drama Awards 2023 and instructions on how fans can vote for their favorite shows.
List of nominations for JTBC Drama Awards 2023
The JTBC Drama Awards 2023 are conducted by the broadcasting channel's social media account, JTBC Love, where they have uploaded a Google Form listing the nominations to give recognition to the series that will emerge as the winners after voting.
The voting period for the JTBC Drama Awards 2023 will be from December 26 to December 31, 2023. The announcements for the winners will be made on January 3, 2024.
1) Universe's strongest Puppy Award
- The Good Bad Mom's Lion
- The Good Bad Mom's Tigeer
- Welcome to Samdalri's Gaesamdal
- Behind Your Touch's Meongi
- Behind Your Touch's Cat
2) The Best Female Lead
- Agency's Lee Bo-young
- Doctor Cha's Uhm Jung-hwa
- The Good Bad Mom's Jin Young-soon
- Strong Woman Kang Nam-soo's Lee Yoo-mi, Kim Hae-sook & Kim Jung-eun
3) The image of a guilty human being
- Agency's Jo Sung-ha
- Doctor Cha's Kim Byung-chul
- Behind Your Touc's Park Hyun-kwon
- Strong Woman Kang Nam-soon's Byeon Woo-seok
- Welcome to Samdalri's Jo Yun-seo
4) Heungryu Captain Award
- Divorce Attorney Shin's Cho Seung-woo
- King The Land
- Strong Woman Kang Nam-soon's Ong Seong-wu
- Welcome to Samdalri's Ji Chang-wook
- Destined With You's Jo Bo-ah
5) Bittersweet sorrow
- Doctor Cha's Min Woo-hyuk
- Behind Your Touch's Kim Junmyeon (Suho)
- The Good Bad Mom's Yoo In-soo
- Destined With You's Ha Joon
- Welcome to Samdalri's Kang Young-seok
6) Best Combination Award
- Divorce Attorney Shin
- The Good Bad Mom
- King The Land
- Brothers of Miracles Strong Woman Kang Nam-soon
- The Good Bad Mom
7) Best Couple Award
- Understanding Love's Ha Sang-su & Ahn Soo-young
- The Good Bad Mom's Choi Kang-ho & Mi-joo Lee
- King the Land's Gu-won & Cheon Sa-rang
- Destined With You's Lee Hong-jo & Jang Shin-yu
- Behind Your Touch's Jang-yeol & Bong Ye-bun
- Strong Woman Kang Nam-soon's Gang Nam-soon & Kang Hee-shik
- Welcome to Samdalri 's Cho Sam-dal & Jo Yong-pil
How to vote for JTBC Drama Awards 2023?
JTBC has provided a Google Form on their X (formerly Twitter) account where fans can vote for the aforementioned categories. K-drama fans can click on the link and choose the correct option they want.
The announcements for the JTBC Drama Awards 2023 winners will be held on January 3, 2024.