JTBC Drama Awards 2023: Complete nominations list, how to vote & all you need to know

On December 26, the nomination list for the JTBC Drama Awards 2023 was announced, including a smash-hit series released by the South Korean broadcasting channel this year, leading to a buzz among the K-drama community.

The South Korean nationwide pay television network, JTBC, was launched on December 1, 2011. It is a generalist channel which includes different television series, news broadcasting and variety shows, catering to a broader spectrum of audiences.

Below are the nominations for series in the JTBC Drama Awards 2023 and instructions on how fans can vote for their favorite shows.

List of nominations for JTBC Drama Awards 2023

The JTBC Drama Awards 2023 are conducted by the broadcasting channel's social media account, JTBC Love, where they have uploaded a Google Form listing the nominations to give recognition to the series that will emerge as the winners after voting.

The voting period for the JTBC Drama Awards 2023 will be from December 26 to December 31, 2023. The announcements for the winners will be made on January 3, 2024.

1) Universe's strongest Puppy Award

The Good Bad Mom's Lion

The Good Bad Mom's Tigeer

Welcome to Samdalri's Gaesamdal

Behind Your Touch's Meongi

Behind Your Touch's Cat

2) The Best Female Lead

Agency's Lee Bo-young

Doctor Cha's Uhm Jung-hwa

The Good Bad Mom's Jin Young-soon

Strong Woman Kang Nam-soo's Lee Yoo-mi, Kim Hae-sook & Kim Jung-eun

3) The image of a guilty human being

Agency's Jo Sung-ha

Doctor Cha's Kim Byung-chul

Behind Your Touc's Park Hyun-kwon

Strong Woman Kang Nam-soon's Byeon Woo-seok

Welcome to Samdalri's Jo Yun-seo

4) Heungryu Captain Award

Divorce Attorney Shin's Cho Seung-woo

King The Land

Strong Woman Kang Nam-soon's Ong Seong-wu

Welcome to Samdalri's Ji Chang-wook

Destined With You's Jo Bo-ah

5) Bittersweet sorrow

Doctor Cha's Min Woo-hyuk

Behind Your Touch's Kim Junmyeon (Suho)

The Good Bad Mom's Yoo In-soo

Destined With You's Ha Joon

Welcome to Samdalri's Kang Young-seok

6) Best Combination Award

Divorce Attorney Shin

The Good Bad Mom

King The Land

Brothers of Miracles Strong Woman Kang Nam-soon

The Good Bad Mom

7) Best Couple Award

Understanding Love's Ha Sang-su & Ahn Soo-young The Good Bad Mom's Choi Kang-ho & Mi-joo Lee King the Land's Gu-won & Cheon Sa-rang Destined With You's Lee Hong-jo & Jang Shin-yu Behind Your Touch's Jang-yeol & Bong Ye-bun Strong Woman Kang Nam-soon's Gang Nam-soon & Kang Hee-shik Welcome to Samdalri 's Cho Sam-dal & Jo Yong-pil

How to vote for JTBC Drama Awards 2023?

JTBC has provided a Google Form on their X (formerly Twitter) account where fans can vote for the aforementioned categories. K-drama fans can click on the link and choose the correct option they want.

