Where to watch Ji Chang-wook's Welcome to Samdalri online? Release date, air time, plot, cast, & all you need to know

The Korean Drama Community is currently abuzz with Ji Chang-wook and Shin Hye-sun's upcoming JTBC drama Welcome to Samdalri, slated to premiere this winter.

It is the first time Shin Hye-sun and Ji Chang-woo have been cast in a drama together. The recently released trailers by JTBC on their Instagram accounts are raising anticipation.

Expand Tweet

Many fans also state that the upcoming healing and romance drama gives them vibes reminiscent of Hometown Cha Cha Cha and The Good Bad Mom, particularly due to the village setting and the drama's plot which includes the lovers-to-enemies-to-lovers trope.

Ji Chang-wook's Welcome to Samdalri will be available to stream on Netflix, TVING, and JTBC

Release date, where to watch, and air time

The upcoming healing and romance drama Welcome to Samdalri is scheduled to be broadcast from December 2, 2023, to January 21, 2024. The drama will air two episodes every week on Saturday and Sunday, and each episode will have a duration of one hour and ten minutes.

Welcome to Samdalri will be broadcast on JTBC in South Korea. It will also be available for streaming for international viewers on TVING and Netflix.

Welcome to Samdalri's plot and cast

Welcome to Samdalri will delve into the lives of people peacefully residing on Jeju Island. The drama will revolve around how Cho Yong-pil and Cho Sam-dal (also known as Cho Eun-hye) have lived on the island since childhood.

While Yong-pil decides to dedicate his life to his hometown by working as a weather forecaster, Sam-dal leaves her hometown and becomes a well-known photographer. Her career faces uncertainty, and she returns to her hometown, which allows her to reunite with Yong-pil after many years.

The main cast of Welcome to Samdalri includes Ji Chang-wook and Shin Hye-sun, who will portray the roles of Cho Yong-pil and Cho Sam-dal (Cho Eun-hye).

Ji Chang-wook is set to make his return to the drama world as a romantic hero, taking on the character of Cho Yong-pil. He works as a prominent weather forecaster at the meteorological department on Jeju Island. He is righteous by nature, does not tolerate injustice, and sometimes even challenges the higher authorities at his workplace.

Born and raised in the hometown of Samdalri, Yong-pil decided to become a weather forecaster after his mother passed away. He used to be close to his childhood friend Sam-dal, but they got separated when she left the hometown to pursue her photography career.

Ji Chang-wook was last seen in The Worst of Evil.

Shin Hye-sun is set to portray the character of Cho Sam-dal, who, like Yong-pil, grew up in her hometown, Samdalri, but left to become a photographer. She resides in Seoul under the name Cho Eun-hye and achieved the zenith of her career after only eight years and lost it due to an unfortunate event. She later returns to her hometown, where she reunites with her ex-lover, Yong-pil.

Shin Hye-sun was last seen in See You In My 19th Life.

Released trailer for the series

JTBC has released two trailers for the series so far. The trailer depicts the chaotic atmosphere of Shin Hye-sun's return to her hometown after many years. Ji Chang-wook is on his way to find her. The entire Samdalri community finds itself in an unrestful state as they attempt to calm down the tense Shin Hye-sun.

Welcome to Salmadri provides a bittersweet glimpse of how Ji Chang-wook and Shin Hye-sun have developed a loving bond, sharing many heartwarming moments such as dancing, kissing in the rain, and having healthy conversations. The Welcome to Samdalri trailer also showcases their pain as they drift apart and the moment they reunite, letting love bloom once more.

Korean Drama fans are eagerly waiting for the premiere of the healing series on December 2, 2023.