When will My Demon Episode 11 and 12 air on Netflix? SBS drama postponed over year end award schedules

The smash-hit ongoing fantasy drama My Demon episodes 11 and 12 will be postponed due to the upcoming SBS End Drama Awards scheduled to be broadcast this week, on December 29, 2023.

Initially scheduled for release on December 29 and 30, episodes 11 and 12 have been delayed until the next year, creating anxiety among K-drama fans who cannot resist the temptation to watch the next episodes.

The official synopsis for the ongoing drama My Demon, as provided by Netflix, is as follows:

"A pitiless demon becomes powerless after getting entangled with an icy heiress, who may hold the key to his lost abilities — and his heart."

Read below for the fantasy drama episodes 11 and 12 release date.

My Demon episode 11 and 12 will air in January 2024

As Song Kang and Kim Yoo-jung set the internet ablaze every weekend with their onscreen chemistry and the well-executed plot of My Demon, fans eagerly anticipate each episode. Episode 10 left fans with mixed feelings of happiness and sadness as Song Kang's character Jeong Gu-won regained his tattoo and powers, ultimately saving Do Do-hee from the flames.

As the SBS Drama Awards 2023 is scheduled for December 29, 2023, episodes 11 and 12 have been postponed. The 11th episode of the drama is now slated to air on January 5, while the 12th episode will follow on January 6. The drama will continue to stream regularly on Netflix.

In the last episodes, Jeong Gu-won and Do Do-hee have been married and finally expressed their love for each other. In episode 10, the couple manages to overcome the impossible when fans think they are headed for a sad ending.

The demon regained his powers and proved his love for Do Do-hee by jumping into the fire for her, declaring that he could not live without her.

The entire K-drama fandom cheered as he saved her and regained his cross-shaped tattoo. Looking at the preview of episode 11 uploaded by SBS on Instagram, fans can expect more lovey-dovey moments between the duo. They also anticipate how Do Do-hee's old friend Ju Seok-hoon will join hands with her enemy, Noh Suk-min, and hatch a conspiracy.

The preview for episode 11 hints at the imminent danger surrounding the couple, adding to the suspense and excitement for the upcoming installment.

My Demon will have a total of sixteen episodes, and the show will run until January 20, 2024.