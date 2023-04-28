5 K-dramas set for May 2023 that you'd want to binge

With another month's start right around the corner, the Korean entertainment industry has quite an exciting list of K-dramas set for release this May. As the industry dives deeper into its exploration of genres, more fantasy, thriller, and mystery shows evolve with a tinge of romance embedded in them. Akin to every other month, May 2023 has piqued the interest of the fans, especially with the cast list.

After the longest time, fans will get to see their favorite K-pop stars adopt their acting persona in K-dramas. EXO's Sehun and TVXQ's Yunho will be showcasing their acting skills on screen in the upcoming month. Additionally, there's an exciting sequel to the much-loved fantasy K-drama series awaiting fans.

From fantasy to dystopia genres: 5 May 2023 K-dramas that you should add to your watchlist

1) All That We Loved

Revolving around the story of three high-school students, All That We Loved talks about how two close friends' bond is interrupted by the entrance of a transfer student into their life. Naturally, the trio's friendship is up against the romance that blooms between the new student and the two friends.

Starring EXO's Sehun, Jang Yeo-bin, and Jo Joon-young, the story becomes all the more complicated when the two friends, to whom one had previously donated a kidney to the other, start to face memory issues disrupting the functioning of the trio all the more. The show, set for release on May 5, has to be one of the K-dramas that fans are most looking forward to.

2) Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938

Following the narrative of one of the most famous fantasy K-dramas from 2020, Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938 is a sequel to Tale of the Nine-Tailed. While the first season talked about the unexpected list of events that led to the 1000-year-old Gumiho's life in the present world, the new season is expected to reveal the events that took place in 1938.

The lead Gumiho, Lee Yeon, who's played by Lee Dong-wook, meets the guardian spirit of a mountain, Ryu Hong-joo, who's now settled down with a high-end restaurant in Gyeongseong. When the two meet, it leads to the excitement of the latter. The show that's set to release on May 6 is expected to reveal the fallout of events between and around the two leads.

3) Run Into You

Another fantasy series, Run Into You, talks about two time-travelers who accidentally got trapped in the past, back in 1987. Despite their unfortunate turn of events, the two have tried to make the most of their time in the past. Yoon Hae-jun, played by Kim Dong-wook, as a news anchor tries to get to the roots of a serial murder case.

Baek Yoon-young, on the other hand, who's an aspiring writer, aims to prevent her parents from marrying each other. However, when the two meet each other in the past, they realize that their time-traveling mission isn't what they planned it to be. Given the intriguing plot, it has naturally become one of the K-dramas that fans are looking forward to.

4) Black Knight

Based on a webtoon titled Delivery Knight, the story showcases a dystopian future with its main lead, Kim Woo-bin, as the legendary delivery driver who distributes oxygen to the civilians of a world that is filled with pollution. The setting works in a typical dystopian environment, with deserted ground, air covered in dust, and unwelcoming habitation.

The story begins with Kim Woo-bin meeting Kang Yoo-seok, who plays Sa-wol, during one of the former's missions, 5-8. As the two met with a military intelligence officer, they set up a new mission to get control of the monopolization of oxygen in their land. Standing as one of the most exciting K-dramas with a unique plot, its release on Netflix on May 12 is awaited highly.

5) R.A.C.E

Starring Lee Yeon-hee, the story revolves around a woman Park Yoon-jo, who aspires to excel as a PR professional. As she gets closer to her dream when her best friend, Ryu Jae-min, helps her get hired into a top PR agency, she soon realizes that she was a 'diversity hire.' Without letting the truth get her down, she uses the opportunity to prove her talent and place in the company.

K-pop fans also have an exciting edge to the show with the appearance of TVXQ's Yunho. The K-pop idol plays the role of Seo Dong-hoo, who's a representative of the PR agency that Yoon-jo works at. The show is expected to air on May 10.

With quite an intriguing list of K-dramas awaiting fans this May, fans have been eagerly looking forward to the release of shows from diverse genres.

