"Screams danger": Fans swoon over Kim Bum and Lee Dong-wook's latest poster for Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938

On Monday, April 3, tvN dropped a brand new poster for Lee Dong-wook and Kim Bum’s upcoming drama Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938. The poster featured the main actors dressed up in attractive attire, exuding an intriguing and powerful image.

tvN aired the first season of the series in 2020, and after over three years, it has now confirmed the premiere of the second installment. In the upcoming season of Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938, Gumiho Lee Yeon will suddenly go back to the titular year and tackle different challenges along with trying to get his way back to the present time to reunite with loved ones.

Meanwhile, the new posters have created a stir among K-drama fans who they can’t get enough of the new aura Lee Dong-wook, Kim Bum, and other characters are radiating.

“Omg the long hair”: K-drama fans can’t get enough of the Lee Dong-wook and Kim Bum’s new hairstyle in the latest poster

The brand new poster for the upcoming drama Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938 features actors including Lee Dong-wook, Kim Bum, Kim So-yeon, Ryu Kyung-soo, Hwang-hee, and Kim Yong-ji.

The six actors are set to play the leading roles in the drama, wherein Lee Dong-wook and Kim Bum will continue to chronicle the roles of Lee Yeon and Lee Rang in season two respectively. Kim So-yeon will additionally be introduced in season 2 as Ryu Hong-joo, the owner of a popular restaurant.

Fans are swooning over the duo’s new hairstyle in the poster, with their new avatars creating a stir among many. Take a look at how K-drama fans are reacting to the the brand new poster for the upcoming fantasy drama Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938.

Alexandra @dongwookeyes I'm sure it's going to be amazing!!!

That style suits him so good... he looks so so handsome, I want to see that beautiful redhead 🦊

⭐ @GEMISODA gonna watch tale of the nine tailed 1938 for the plot gonna watch tale of the nine tailed 1938 for the plot https://t.co/rk23rqHNbe

kath @kdramatreats Lee Rang and Lee Yeon are really coming back on #TaleOfTheNineTailed1938 , a new era Lee Rang and Lee Yeon are really coming back on #TaleOfTheNineTailed1938, a new era ✨ https://t.co/abkYxbZFCI

Meanwhile, Ryu Kyung-soo, Hwang-hee, and Kim Yong-ji are set to chronicle the supporting characters of Chun Moo-young, Koo Shin-joo, and Seonhoo Eun-ho, respectively. Fans are eagerly waiting for the reunification of the cast of season one and are ready to stream it as soon as it is available on Netflix.

Tail of the Nine-Tailed 1938 will be helmed by directors Kang Shin-hyo and Jo Nam-hyung and is penned by screenwriter Han Woo-ri.

More about Kim Bum and Lee Dong-wook

South Korean actor Kim Bum rose to popularity after starring in the drama Boys Over Flowers and since then, has starred in a number of popular works, including Law School, Hidden Identify, and Ghost Doctor. Fans are eagerly waiting for his comeback with Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938.

Lee Dong-wook is famous for his vampire-like looks. He is one of the most followed Korean actors on Instagram, with over 15 million followers. The actor is well known for dramas including Bad and Crazy, Touch Your Heart, Goblin, Strangers from Hell and many others. He has also reportedly been confirmed to star as the lead in the upcoming drama The Good Man.

The Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938 is slated to premiere on May 6, 2023 with twelve episodes.

