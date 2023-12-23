Marry My Husband: Release date, air time, plot, cast, teaser, and all you need to know

The realm of K-dramas has an abundance of tales depicting failed marriages and ruined nuptial bliss. tvN's Marry My Husband (내 남편과 결혼해줘) is a fast-approaching title in town to add to that list. However, this is not just a regular tale under that category as viewers will experience a curious fusion of fantasy, time travel, romance, comedy, vengeance, and more.

Based on the original titular webnovel created by Sung So-jak, the story explores the strange life of a cancer patient Kang Ji-won who gets killed by her husband and best friend, only to wake up 10 years earlier in a fantastical turn of events. The story thereon is a promising ride full of intrigues.

Marry My Husband boasts an impressive cast including names like Park Min-young (Her Private Life), Na In-woo (Jinxed at First), Lee Yi-kyung (Welcome to Waikiki), Song Ha-yoon (Fight for My Way), and Lee Gi-kwang (Lovely Horribly) in main roles.

In addition to that, a few names from the talented supporting cast are Gong Min-Jung (Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha), Jung Kyung-soon (Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo), and Ha Do-gwon (Moving) among others.

Marry My Husband: Details you need to know before diving into this upcoming fantasy-revenge drama

As per the plot summary for Marry My Husband on MyDramaList, Kang Ji-won (played by Park Min-young) is married to an unemployed and debt-ridden Park Min-hwan (played by Lee Yi-kyung) and her life is not easy thanks to her overbearing mother-in-law and her selfish husband.

Additionally, she has to juggle being both the primary breadwinner and the homemaker in the couple's relationship. As if life was not already too harsh, Ji-won learns she has cancer and only a few days to live.

It is also not long before she comes to know of her husband's affair with her own best friend, Jung Soo-min (played by Song Ha-yoon). The discovery leads to Ji-won's unfortunate death at her husband's hands.

As if by some unbelievable twist of fate, she wakes up 10 years into the past, just as she was dating Min-hwan. With a sturdy resolve to change her life and avenge her death, she decides to make Soo-min marry Min-hwan. Simultaneously, at work, Ji-won's department chief, Yoo Ji-hyeok (played by Na In-woo), begins to display feelings for her while hiding a secret.

Take a look at the recently unveiled teaser for Marry My Husband below.

The series is set to be helmed by director Park Won-gook (Special Labor Inspector Mr. Jo, Poong, The Joseon Psychiatrist) and screenwriter Shin Yoo-dam (Go Ho's Starry Night, Awaken) and will have 16 episodes (two episodes on Monday and Tuesday) of 80 minutes runtime each.

Meanwhile, the drama is set to premiere on tvN from Monday, January 1, 2024, airing at 8:50 pm KST. It is also set to launch on Amazon Prime Philippines on the same day. With next to no time left before its arrival, production teasers and filming stills continue to drop, leaving eager audiences wanting more.

What to watch featuring the Marry My Husband cast before the series releases?

Referred to as the queen of office K-dramas and rom-coms, Park Min-young made quite the impact in Love in Contract (2022). She played Choi Sang-eun, a professional wife-for-hire caught in a love triangle.

On the other hand, in Longing For You (2023) Na In-woo is seen in the shoes of Oh Jin-seong, a detective embroiled in a murder case, dealing with his familial secrets.

Fans of mellow, romantic, soothing tales can try out Lee Yi-kyung's 2022 film Cafe Midnight, where he can be seen as a restaurant owner involved in an enchanting tale happening at a cafe.