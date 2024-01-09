6 cozy murder mystery TV shows that are worth the watch

Sometimes true crime shows can get a little too intense for casual viewing, and that is where cozy murder mystery TV shows come into the picture. There are plenty of reasons why cozy mysteries appeal to mystery fans. However, the biggest highlights have to be the endearing characters and clever plots that encourage the viewers to make their own deductions as the on-screen investigation progresses.

The latest cozy murder mystery TV show that will be releasing on Hulu soon is titled Death and Other Details. Set to premiere on January 12, 2024, it stars Mandy Patinkin as Detective Rufus Coteworth. He is aboard a luxury cruise that becomes the scene of a locked-room murder. From the trailer, it seems like it will have plenty of clever twists and turns to keep fans of the genre hooked.

In the meantime, cinephiles can sink their teeth into other cozy murder mystery TV shows that offer plenty of puzzling cases and peculiar characters.

Vera, Midsomer Murders, and 4 other cozy murder mystery TV shows that are made for binging

1) Agatha Christie's Poirot (1989)

When a show runs for 13 seasons, it is certainly a good sign, given how viewers have embraced it season after season. Poirot is one of Agatha Christie's most famous characters, and this show delves into the cases that call upon the expertise of the fictional investigator. Starring David Suchet in the lead, this beloved show has a total of 70 episodes.

Bookworms who enjoy Christie's mysteries shouldn't miss the chance to see this well-acted adaptation of her work. Suchet delivers a captivating performance and captures the mannerisms of the lead character down to a T. This cozy murder mystery TV show is as bingeable as they come.

2) Midsomer Murders (1997)

This cozy murder mystery TV show, adapted from the Chief Inspector Barnaby book series, focuses on murders that take place in a fictional county. Containing 24 seasons and 142 episodes to date, this is the kind of show that you can binge on for months in a row.

For the most part, Detective Chief Inspector Tom Barnaby, played by John Nettles, takes the lead on the investigations. He is later replaced by his cousin, John Barnaby, portrayed by Neil Dudgeon.

Usually, with long-running shows, the narrative tends to become monotonous. But this show's creators have managed to keep the plots as engrossing as ever with each season. Even ardent fans have a hard time predicting the endings.

3) Vera (2011)

As compared to the other titles on this list, this cozy murder mystery TV show is moodier and darker, but it's still a great watch. It stars Brenda Blethyn as Detective Chief Inspector Vera Stanhope, who leads cases that fall under the fictional Northumberland & City Police. Vera is flawed in many ways, but she is also clever and intuitive, which makes her a good fit for solving crimes.

The first episode of season 13 aired only a couple of days ago, on January 7, 2024. With three episodes of the latest season already out, it will conclude on January 21, 2024. The best part about this show is the well-written plot, complemented by realistic characters without the usual clichés.

4) Shakespeare and Hathaway: Private Investigators (2018)

This cozy murder mystery TV show showcases the perks of having two smart investigators working on complicated cases. Jo Joyner plays the role of Luella Shakespeare, who joins hands with ex-DI Frank Hathaway, played by Mark Benton, to work on bizarre mysteries that have the local authorities puzzled.

Containing four seasons and 40 episodes, this cozy murder mystery TV show is lighthearted and fun to watch. The leads have great chemistry, and the well-written dialogue adds to the viewing experience.

5) McDonald and Dodds (2020)

In this cozy murder mystery TV show, viewers see what happens when two mismatched detectives come together to work on cases. Tala Gouveia plays DCI Lauren McDonald, a driven and smart detective who struggles to understand her shy and simple partner, DS Dodds, portrayed by Jason Watkins.

It is interesting to watch the way the opposite personalities of the leads clash as they try to crack the cases on hand. Viewers will also enjoy watching their friendship grow over the course of three seasons and eight episodes.

6) Sister Boniface Mysteries (2022)

A spin-off of Father Brown (2013), the lead in this cozy murder mystery TV show is a Vespa-riding nun called Sister Boniface. Played by Lorna Watson, Sister Boniface comes to the aid of the local police whenever they need help solving various crimes in the village.

Witty and addictive, this show has a total of two seasons and 21 episodes. The show doesn't take itself too seriously and has plenty of clever mysteries to keep the viewer interested.

Fans of the genre can add these quality cozy murder mystery TV shows to their watchlist while they wait for the release of Hulu's Death and Other Details.