7 longest-running animated shows that everyone should watch

There is no particular formula that sets up any show to eventually make it to list of the longest-running animated shows. However, successful titles that have run for multiple seasons have benefited from staying true to the original vibe of the show that the audience first fell in love with. Another important element that ensures their longevity is the introduction of interesting characters who are flawed but still endearing, which makes them relatable and memorable for viewers.

Given the popularity of the genre, many new animated titles are released every year. Further, several names pop up when discussing the longest-running animated shows. Many of these titles may already be familiar to fans as they have been around for many years and enjoy a sort of cult status, while others are new and promising aspirants that have amassed a considerable fanbase in just a few years.

Even viewers who don't have a special fondness for animated shows should make a point to check out some of the longest-running animated shows, as they have had a long run for a reason, or multiple reasons, for that matter.

The Simpsons, Family Guy, and 5 other longest-running animated shows that have consistently entertained fans

1) The Simpsons (1989)

One of the longest-running animated shows, The Simpsons is currently in its 35th season. Debuting in 1989, the show takes a satirical look at American life, culture, and the human condition in general. The central characters are Homer (Dan Castellaneta), Marge (Julie Kavner), Bart (Nancy Cartwright), Lisa and Maggie, both voiced by Yeardley Smith.

Witty writing and eccentric characters are the main highlights of this show. Fans also love that the writers have a knack for accurately predicting real-life events, years before they come true.

2) South Park (1997)

When it comes to longest-running animated shows with plenty of dark humor, there are very few that can compete with South Park. The 26th season aired earlier this year, and the show has been renewed all through 2027. The main characters are Stan Marsh, Kyle Broflovski, Eric Cartman, and Kenny McCormick. Trey Parker voices Stan and Eric, while Matt Stone voices Kyle and Kenny.

South Park follows the lives of the four boys, their experiences, and interactions with the adults around them. Absurd, weird, and completely surreal, the show is unapologeticly crass and hilarious. It isn't for everyone, but those who enjoy it can't seem to get enough.

3) SpongeBob SquarePants (1999)

Not all longest-running animated shows appeal to different age groups, but this one is fun for both adults and children. The 13th season of SpongeBob SquarePants finished airing earlier this month, but fans have nothing to fear as the show has been renewed for two more seasons.

SpongeBob SquarePants is set in a fictional underwater city called Bikini Bottom, and the central character is SpongeBob (Tom Kenny) himself. The stories focus on his adventures with his wacky friends.

4) Family Guy (1999)

Currently in its 23rd season, Family Guy is one of the longest-running animated shows that has earned a massive fandom around the globe. The narrative is centered around a dysfunctional family. Peter and Lois aren't exactly great parents, and their children, Meg, Chris, and Stewie, all have their misgivings. Also, their anthropomorphic pet dog Brian has his own issues, which adds to the overall humor.

Seth MacFarlane voices Peter, Brian and Stewie. Alex Borstein voices Lois, Seth Green plays Chris, and Mila Kunis voices Meg. The scenarios in the show are crazy, and everyone has startling eccentricities. However, it has all the makings of an addictive show, making it hard to look away.

5) American Dad! (2005)

One common factor that viewers will notice in many of the longest-running animated shows, is the inclusion of flawed and/or morally grey characters that are vital to the show's narrative.

In American Dad!, parents Stan (Seth MacFarlane) and Francine (Wendy Schaal) and their children, Hayley (Rachael MacFarlane) and Steve (Scott Grimes), are far from perfect, but that is what makes them fun to watch. The show also has plenty of other recurring characters—including an alien—who help add to the chaos and craziness of the show.

6) Archer (2009)

Fans are always hoping for their favorite longest-running animated shows to go on forever, but unfortunately, that is not always the case. Archer has had a considerably long run since its debut in 2009, but the final part of season 14 will air on December 17, 2023. The show follows the adventures of an immature secret agent named Sterling Archer (H. Jon Benjamin) and his eccentric colleagues.

Of all the longest-running animated shows on this list, this one may have the most action scenes. Fast-paced and witty, it is a binge-worthy show that fans of the genre will enjoy.

7) Bob's Burgers (2011)

This is one of the newer additions to the list of longest-running animated shows. Even though it only debuted in 2011, the show has become very popular among fans and is currently in its 14th season. The story is centered around the Belcher family who own a burger joint.

The main characters in Bob's Burgers are parents Bob (H. Jon Benjamin) and Linda (John Roberts) and their children, Tina (Dan Mintz), Gene (Eugene Mirman), and Louise (Kristen Schaal). Humorous and refreshing, this one is a must-watch for viewers of all ages.

Fans of the genre can check out how many of these well-written longest-running animated shows they have watched, that feature unforgettable characters and hilarious settings.