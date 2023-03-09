Puma x SpongeBob collection: Price, release date and more explored

Puma, the German sportswear giant, is reconnecting with the American animated comedy series, SpongeBob, to launch a brand-new collection offering apparel, accessories and footwear lines. The entire collection is inspired by the two best friends and main characters of the show, SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick.

The collection offers pieces like sneakers, tees, hats, backpacks, utility bags, hoodies, shorts and pants. The collaborative collection will offer all the pieces in adults and kids sizes. The entire collection will be launched on the e-commerce site of Puma and select retailers like Foot Locker on March 17, 2023.

More about upcoming Puma x SpongeBob collaborative collection

The upcoming Puma x SpongeBob collaborative collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

SpongeBob is the fifth longest-running American animated series, as it was piloted on television via Nickelodeon in 1997. The series was most recently renewed on March 24, 2022 for its 14th season and has slowly developed into a franchise. The show will also be developed into a few pictures, which are planned to be unveiled in 2023.

For those unaware, the series main character is SpongeBob SquarePants, which was created by marine science educator Stephen Hillenburg. The series showcases adventures of SpongeBob SquarePants alongside his aquatic friends in the underwater city of Bikini Bottom. SpongeBob's bestfriend, Patrick, is the show's second lead.

The duo are reprising their partnership to launch the best themed collection featuring all accessories, apparel and footwear items for both adult and kids. The site introduces the collaborative collection:

"Introducing PUMA x SPONGEBOB. This collection of playful classics was created in collaboration with the beloved Nickelodeon TV series. Garments feature floral allover prints, a summery color palette, and graphics featuring SpongeBob and Patrick on a jellyfishing adventure."

The collection will feature 51 items, a few of which includes:

Men's Graphic Tee, which will be retailed for $35 in 3 colors. Suede sneakers, which will be retailed for $85. Big Kids' Slipstream sneakers, which will be retailed for $80. Rider FV Sneakers, which will be retailed for $100. Bucket Hats, which will be retailed in a price range of $23 to $30. Hoodies, which will be retailed for $75 in 3 colors. T7 Men's Track Jacket, which will be retailed for $90 in 2 colors. Shorts, which will be retailed for $55 in 2 colors. Track Pants, which will be retailed for $70 in 2 colors. Little Kids' Tee, which will be retailed for $25 in 5 colors.

More items, including Little kids' skirts and bags, are included in the collection. The entire collection is features with the graphics of SpongeBob and Patrick alongside the co-branding of both the involved labels.

Most of the sneakers take on the Lucent Yellow/Citronelle color scheme and features circular embroidery to mimic the holes found upon SpongeBob's character.

Most of the collection is covered in the yello hues as a nod to SpongeBob SquarePants, whereas a few pieces take on the black, grey and pink shades. The entire collaborative collection is slated to be released on the e-commerce site of Puma and select retailers on March 17, 2023, in the price range of $23-100.

A few sites like Finish Line and JD Sports have already launched select products on their site.

