X-Men x Foot Locker x Diadora collection: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

X-Men, the American superhero film franchise under the Marvel universe, recently collaborated with the renowned Italian sneaker and apparel designer Diadora to launch a footwear collection. The duo is giving their collection a wider release platform and has collaborated with the American retailer Foot Locker to launch a three-piece footwear collection.

The X-Men footwear collection will feature three pieces inspired by the three most popular and powerful fictional characters from Marvel's X-Men, i.e., Storm, Phoenix, and Wolverine. The collection, which was rumored to release on January 6, will finally be released on January 24, 2023.

The collaborative collection is slated to release exclusively by retailer Foot Locker and their subsidiary Champ Sports.

More about X-Men x Foot Locker x Diadora three-piece footwear collection honoring Phoenix, Storm, and Wolverine

The upcoming X-Men x Foot Locker x Diadora 3-piece footwear collection honors Phoenix, Storm, and Wolverine (Image via Marvel)

Foot Locker and its subsidiary Champs Sports is officially debuting its limited-edition and premier footwear collection, which is themed upon Marvel's X-Men and its powerful characters.

The upcoming collection gives fresh makeovers of Diadora's signature N9002 model and Magic Basketball silhouettes. These makeovers embody the legendary heroes of Marvel's X-Men franchise. The superhero team is extremely popular as they work together to protect the world using their supernatural powers.

The first silhouette in the collaborative collection is the N9002 trainer, which refreshes the iconic Wolverine character. The official press release via Marvel introduces the silhouette as,

"The Wolverine refreshes the classic fan favorite N9002 trainer in a charcoal gray and chrome black colorway. The pigskin nubuck upper is cut with electric blue embossed lines and a vibrant yellow heel to match the shoe's punctuated tongue."

The silhouette comes clad in a 'Black/Blue/Yellow' color scheme and will retail for $130.

Modern Notoriety @ModernNotoriety Marvel x Diadora "X-Men" Collection by Market 🧬



🗓 01/24 via Champs and Foot Locker Marvel x Diadora "X-Men" Collection by Market 🧬🗓 01/24 via Champs and Foot Locker https://t.co/WGk3mjtDgw

The second silhouette in the collection is the Magic Basketball Demi, which arrives in Phoenix makeover. These sneakers are constructed out of calfskin leather upper, featuring a red and black color scheme. The official site introduces the sneaker as,

"The Phoenix Magic Basket Demi arrives straight out of the basketball section of the 1985 catalog with its legendary leather and suede materials. The shoe takes on a heated colorway with a classic red and black calfskin upper with an off-white shock-absorbing midsole and outsole."

The silhouette comes clad in a 'Black/Red/Off-White' color scheme. The sneaker will retail at a price of $110.

Liam McGuire @LiamRMcGuire Foot Locker Collaborates with Marvel for New Limited-Edition X-Men Collection by Diadora - Storm, Wolverine, and Phoenix Foot Locker Collaborates with Marvel for New Limited-Edition X-Men Collection by Diadora - Storm, Wolverine, and Phoenix 🔥 https://t.co/cTrxpQnSUi

The third silhouette in the collection is the Magic Basketball Low, which comes clad in a Storm makeover. The official site introduces the silhouette as,

"The Storm Magic Basket Low complements Diadora’s iconic Magic trainer 80’s styles with a classic but energetic colorway. The silhouette is grounded with a similar coconut milk midsole and outsole with a hybrid blue and black upper."

The silhouette comes clad in a 'Black/Blue/Off-white' color scheme and will be available for $100. All three shoes feature co-branded logos and the iconic Marvel logo on the rear of the shoe.

The collaborative collection will be launched on the official e-commerce site of Foot Locker and Champs Sports on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 10 am ET.

Poll : 0 votes