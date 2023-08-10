Archer season 14 on FX: Release date, plot, and more 

FX's animated series Archer has gained a cult following and its upcoming season has excited fans worldwide. But with the series coming to an end, many of the fans are upset too. Season 14 of the adult animated sitcom will be premiering on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, on FX at 10:00 PM ET/PT. Viewers can catch onto the episodes the very next day on Hulu.

The show has captured the hearts of viewers over the years with its interesting plotlines, memorable characters, and witty dialogues. Moreover, millennials have expressed interest in the limited animation style of the Adam Reed-produced series. The synopsis of the fourteenth season on FX's official website reads:

"This season, Archer and The Agency have been acquired by Fabian Kingsworth and the spy conglomerate known as IIA (International Intelligence Agency). As the gang struggles to find their identity performing odd missions for Fabian, one question arises: will they be able to maintain independence, or will they succumb to their corporate overlords?"

Season 14 is being executive produced by creator Adam Reed alongside Matt Thompson and Casey Willis at Floyd County Productions.

Archer season 14 - Plot and cast explored

The 14-year-long comedy series follows the story of the world's greatest spy, Sterling Archer, and his seven secret agent colleagues who work for a fictional intelligence agency based out of New York named the International Secret Intelligence Service (ISIS). The secret agents apart from the narcissistic protagonist include Malory Archer, Lana Kane, Ray Gillette, Pam Poovey, Cyril Figgis, Cheryl Tunt, and Dr. Algernop Krieger.

CONSEQUENCE @consequence



Watch: pic.twitter.com/z5y7MQwEMl FX has shared the trailer for the fourteenth and final season of Archer, which premieres on August 30th.Watch: cos.lv/8Hs550Pvig4

In the final season, Lana Kane takes over The Agency after years of shadowing the protagonist whose physique and fitness have evidently taken a hit after all the running around. He is seen to be in denial in the trailer as he is asked to take a back seat when it comes to his missions. The doctor warns in the trailer:

"Look, Archer, you're not the fresh, young agent anymore. Dozens of knife and projectile wounds. Your liver is hanging on by a thread. How many concussions have you had?"

The trailer gives us a sneak peek of what the new way of work may be under Kane's leadership. The Agency is struggling financially as we witness the agents flying coach, and Lana aims to safeguard the planet while also making enough money.

Besides, the show deals with the absence of Archer's mother, Malory, and depicts her son's wishes to live up to her expectations by upholding her legacy. This in a way pays respect to Malory and her memories as well as the void left behind by her and her voice actor, Jessica Walter (2009–2021) in the organization. On the same hand, Archer is still required to be responsible but has already announced himself as a free man.

More on season 14

Voiced by the legendary H. Jon Benjamin, Sterling is finally retiring from his duties slowly but steadily. The voice actors for supporting roles which includes creator Reed will be returning for the final season as the list comprises Aisha Tyler, Judy Greer, Chris Parnell, Amber Nash, Adam Reed, and Lucky Yates.

Season 14 will be split into eight half-hour episodes and the first two will drop on August 30 at 10 PM ET. The Adam Reed comedy has won a total of 10 Emmy nominations with four wins including one in the Best Animated Series category in 2016.