Reboot canceled at Hulu after season 1

Hulu has decided to pull the plug on the 2022 comedy series Reboot after just one season. But there are indications that a search for a new home is on.

Reboot stars Keegan-Michael Key as Reed Sterling, Johnny Knoxville as Clay Barber, Rachel Bloom as Hannah Korman, Calum Worthy as Zack Jackson, Krista Marie Yu as Elaine Kim, Judy Greer as Bree Marie Jensen, and Paul Reiser as Gordon Gelman.

Eliza Coupe, Alyah Chanelle Scott, Lawrence Pressman, Ryan Dietz, Fred Melamed, Rose Abdoo, George Wyner appear in recurring roles. The show even sees several guest actors.

Creator Steven Levitan might be hunting for a new home for Reboot

Reboot was the brainchild of Steve Levitan, who previously co-created the hit sitcom, Modern Family. Modern Family ran for 11 seasons and concluded in 2020. Sources indicate that he is pausing Reboot with the hopes of finding a new streamer for the comedy produced by Disney’s 20th Television.

Reboot was his first show since the conclusion of Modern Family. The series was ordered in January 2022 after the pilot was filmed in late 2021. Angie Han called the show "crowd-pleasing comfort food". It has an 88 percent rating among critics and a less impressive 68 percent score with viewers on Rotten Tomatoes.

In an interview with THR’s TV’s Top 5 podcast, Levitan described the show as "some of the things [he’d] been thinking" and a love letter to sitcoms and much-needed therapy.

He even said,

"It occurs to you that it’d be a much smarter move to just say, ‘I’m going to ride Modern Family out with the sunset and go off to wine country"

He then went on to describe the pressure of creating another show after the five-time Emmy-winning ABC comedy, Modern Family.

He said,

“But I wanted to keep working. I enjoy this and like to write and create. I do feel the pressure of that. I tried to harness it in a good way to motivate me to not settle."

The show ran from September 20, 2022, and ended on October 25, 2022. It consisted of eight episodes and concluded with a cliffhanger. It's yet to be seen if the show will manage to find a new home in the coming months.

The show was part of a Hulu scripted comedy roster that also includes How I Met Your Father, Life & Beth, and Only Murders in the Building.

What is Reboot about?

The show follows the dysfunctional cast of the fictional early 2000s hit sitcom, Step Right Up. The crew must face their unresolved issues and navigate a life within the media and entertainment environment when a young writer successfully pitches a reboot of their show.

The official synopsis of the show reads,

"An early 2000s family sitcom is rebooted, and the dysfunctional cast must deal with their unresolved issues in today's fast-changing world."

Steven Levitan, John Enbom, Danielle Stokdyk, and Jeff Morton serve as the show's executive producers, with Keegan-Michael Key as its sole producer.

Keegan-Michael Key, is a popular American actor, comedian, screenwriter, and producer who is best known for Comedy Central's sketch series Key & Peele, alongside Jordan Peele. He also co-starred in USA Network's Playing House.

Levitan Productions and 20th Television produced the show with Disney Platform Distribution handling its distribution.

Poll : 0 votes