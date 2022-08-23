What time will Archer Season 13 Episode 1 air on FXX? Release date, plot details and more explored

Archer Season 13 is expected to premiere on FXX on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 10 pm ET/PT. Following the first episode, the remaining episodes are expected to follow a weekly-release format.

The acclaimed animated sitcom revolves around a spy named Sterling Archer and his colleagues, who deal with various challenges that involve battling deadly enemies.

Season 12 ended with the departure of Sterling's mother, and viewers are now excited to see how the story picks up in the show's upcoming installment.

Keep reading to find out other details about Season 13 of the animated series, ahead of its premiere on FXX.

What we know about the plot of Archer Season 13

The official trailer for the show, which was released by FX Networks on August 4, 2022, offers a peek into the numerous crucial events set to unfold this season. The trailer also captures the show's characteristically funny tone that is familiar to fans.

A brief synopsis of the upcoming season was shared by FX Networks on their official YouTube channel:

''In season 13 of FX‘s comedy Archer, The Agency have been acquired by the spy conglomerate known as IIA (International Intelligence Agency). As Archer and gang struggle to find their identity performing odd missions for Fabian, one question arises: will they be able to maintain independence, or will they succumb to their corporate overlords?''

One of the biggest highlights of the previous season was Malory Archer's parting. She penned a heartfelt letter to her beloved son Sterling, saying that she had decided to make her ''own exit,'' and that wherever she is, she will be watching him. Malory is then shown relaxing on a beach with her husband Ron Cadillac.

With so many more interesting arcs and plot-points left to be explored, viewers can expect another memorable and entertaining installment.

Who is returning and who is not: Voice actors in the latest season

The latest season will not feature Jessica Walter, who passed away in March 2021. Walter's voice-acting in the role of Malory earned her widespread critical acclaim throughout the previous installments of the show.

Season 13 will see H. Jon Benjamin reprising his role as Sterling, the protagonist of the series. Benjamin has also voiced Bob in Bob's Burgers, and Carl in Seth MacFarlane's acclaimed series, Family Guy.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the voice cast of the series also includes Aisha Tyler, Judy Greer, Adam Reed, Chris Parnell, and Amber Nash. The series is helmed by Adam Reed, who is known for his work on Frisky Dingo and Sealab 2021.

Don't forget to catch Archer season 13 on FXX on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

Edited by Upasya Bhowal