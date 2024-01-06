10 shows like Shetland to watch while waiting for Season 9

Premiering back in 2014, Shetland has enjoyed a remarkable journey so far. Based on the work of Ann Cleeves, the Scottish crime drama appeals to fans thanks to its suspenseful plot, compelling performances, and striking cinematography.

Although season 8 was only just released during the latter half of last year, fans have already started talking about a possible season 9. Given how Shetland has continued to grow its fanbase, it seems likely that another season is on the cards.

Fans were surprised when Jimmy Pérez, played by Douglas Henshall, the main protagonist in the first seven seasons, didn't return for season 8. Instead, the latest season introduced Ashley Jensen as Ruth Calder. Although many wondered whether Shetland would suffer from the change, it appears that it certainly hasn't.

Audiences appreciated the complex storytelling and well-developed characters in season 8 as much as they did in the previous seasons. Since the latest season was released only a few months back, it seems likely that fans have a long wait ahead of them. While they wait for season 9, they can indulge in quality mystery thriller shows that are as entertaining as Shetland.

Craith, Sherwood, and 8 other shows that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats like Shetland

1) Unforgotten (2015)

Cold cases can be extremely tricky, and this show highlights the challenges that London detectives face when they try to solve such cases. Nicola Walker played the lead, DCI Cassie Stuart, alongside DI Sunny Khan, portrayed by Sanjeev Bhaskar, from seasons 1-4. In season 5, Sinéad Keenan replaced Walker and donned the role of DCI Jessie James.

Similar to Shetland, the show boasts an intriguing plotline with a heavy dose of unpredictable twists. One of the biggest highlights of the show is the witty banter between the leads.

2) The ABC Murders (2018)

When it comes to mysteries, the world-renowned Agatha Christie knows how to write a gripping tale. This show, adapted from the author's work, focuses on Hercule Poirot, portrayed by John Malkovich, who receives cryptic letters signed ABC from a killer. The retired detective must decode them fast to stop the killer from continuing the murderous spree.

While the screenplay deviates slightly from the original narrative, it still works. Especially as it is complemented by enthralling performances and inspired direction. Unlike Shetland, this mystery show only has three episodes, making it ideal for a weekend binge.

3) Craith/Hidden (2018)

Spanning three seasons and 20 episodes in total, this Welsh crime drama has a similar vibe to Shetland. The story focuses on DI Cadi Jones, played by Sian Reese-Williams, and Owen Vaughan, portrayed by Siôn Alun Davies, who are investigating a new case.

A body found in the woods turns out to be that of a woman who went missing years ago, and they realize that she had been held captive for years. It soon becomes apparent that she might not be the only victim held by the abductor.

The main draw of the show has to be the well-written narrative, which is realistic and engaging. The stunning locations also add to the viewing experience, much like in Shetland.

4) The Investigation (2020)

Another short series with only six episodes, The Investigation, is based on the true story of journalist Kim Wall. She went missing after boarding the UC3 Nautilus to interview its owner, Peter Madsen. It stars Søren Malling as Chief Inspector Jens Møller.

One of the best things about Shetland is the way the story progresses, which can keep viewers invested throughout the season. This show is based on real events, the details of which are already available to the viewer. However, it is presented in such an engaging manner that it is hard to look away.

5) Van der Valk (2020)

One reason why viewers enjoy Shetland is for its complicated cases, which is something they will find in this crime drama as well. Based on Nicolas Freeling's novels, it stars Marc Warren as police detective Van der Valk. Cinephiles will find it interesting to learn that this show is a reboot of Van der Valk, which aired from 1972 to 1992.

It has three seasons and nine episodes in total. Warren's captivating portrayal of the complex character makes this show a must-watch. Shetland fans will also enjoy the striking cinematography that adds to the intelligent narrative.

6) Mare of Easttown (2021)

A limited series with only 7 episodes, this show puts the spotlight on interesting characters, much like Shetland. At the center of it all is Marianne "Mare" Sheehan, portrayed by Kate Winslet, who is looking into the murder of a young girl. At the same time, another girl is reported missing.

Winslet has proven time and again that she has a knack for playing complex characters. The actor shines as Mare, who is determined to solve the murder while trying to keep her personal life from falling apart.

7) Sherwood (2022)

This show is inspired by the murders that took place in Nottinghamshire, England, in 2004. As of now, season 1, with six episodes, has been released. Another season is reported to be in the pipeline. It stars David Morrissey in the lead.

Fans who like Shetland for its unpredictable plot will not be disappointed in this show. Apart from the gripping tale, the actors do a great job of keeping the viewers hooked right from the beginning.

8) Magpie Murders (2022)

An adaptation of Anthony Horowitz's novel, it has two parallel stories. One explores the details of the mystery novel written by fictional author Alan Conway, portrayed by Conleth Hill. The other details the events of publishing editor Susan Ryeland, played by Lesley Manville, looking for the final chapter of the book and investigating Conway's mysterious death.

Containing six episodes, this show has a lighter mood as compared to Shetland, but it is still as entertaining and intriguing. It also isn't easy to predict the outcome, which is why it keeps viewers on their toes.

9) Three Pines (2022)

Many titles on this list are adaptations, including this one. Based on Louise Penny's work, this show stars Alfred Molina, Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers, Rossif Sutherland, and more. The story focuses on Chief Inspector Armand Gamache, portrayed by Molina, who carries out investigations in a village called Three Pines, where nothing is as it seems.

Like Shetland, this one has it all - great plot, memorable acting, and stunning locations. Containing a total of eight episodes, this is perfect for viewers looking for something short but engaging.

10) Panhandle (2022)

This crime show is certainly more chaotic than Shetland, but it is still worth watching. It focuses on a traffic cop named Cammie Lorde, played by Tiana Okoye, who joins hands with the eccentric Bell Prescott, portrayed by Luke Kirby, to solve the strange murders that have been taking place.

One of the more quirky shows on this list, it is intriguing and humorous at the same time. Well-written and entertaining, it features plenty of interesting characters to keep viewers hooked.

While Shetland fans wait for a new season, they can indulge in these quality shows that boast bewildering cases and persistent investigators.