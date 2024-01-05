Where is Shetland filmed? Filming locations for all seasons, explored

The breathtaking landscapes of Shetland serve as a captivating backdrop for the much-loved BBC crime show. As viewers say goodbye to Douglas Henshall's DI Jimmy Perez in season 7, the narrative of the series seamlessly introduces DI Ruth Calder, played by Ashley Jensen.

Season 8 of the British crime drama series Shetland kicked off on November 1, 2023, with subsequent episodes airing every week. This exploration takes a closer look at the important places they film in that are crucial to the story.

From the busy town of Lerwick to the stunning cliffs of Eshaness, the peaceful beaches of Burra, and the wildlife-filled Sumburgh Head, each place creates a beautiful picture.

What locations are used in BBC's Shetland TV series?

1. Lerwick

Lerwick, the lively hub, sets the stage for all the seasons of Shetland. With its busy Commercial Street, charming Lerwick Harbour, and the famous Lodberries house where Perez lives.

The sheriff's court acts as the police station, the setting for all the exciting drama. Places like Bain’s Beach, Lerwick Town Hall, and the Shetland Museum and Archives give the series some extra flavor, adding layers and depth to the storytelling.

2. Eshaness and the North Mainland

Eshaness, situated on the North Mainland, is a place with jaw-dropping cliffs that were formed by ancient volcanoes. The mind-blowing geology, seen in cliffs that go back millions of years, brings something special to the area.

The Stevenson lighthouse and Braewick, with their rock formations and sea stacks like the Drongs, make for the backdrop. Different communities in the North Mainland, like Brae, Voe, and Hillswick, add to the locations in the series.

3. Burra’s Beaches

Burra's sandy beaches often serve as a backdrop on the show (Image via Kehn Hermano on Pexels)

Burra, an island within the region, has two beaches that are featured in the series. Minn Beach, located at the southern tip, offers stunning views that one can easily reach after a quick walk.

Meal Beach, which was featured in season 7, can be reached by walking along a gravel path. These locations add to the overall story of the series and perfectly capture the peaceful and mysterious vibes of the island.

4. Sumburgh Head

This picturesque place adds to the show's charm

Sumburgh Head, down at the very bottom of the Mainland, has a whole bunch of sights to check out. There is a lighthouse, a nature reserve, and a bunch of spots where birds like to nest.

The cliffs are a hotspot for puffins, guillemots, kittiwakes, fulmars, and razorbills, giving people a one-of-a-kind wildlife encounter. Sumburgh Head's coffee and cake shop, known as Katya's Unken Kafee, is like a cozy little inn.

The place is a great spot to start exploring the South Mainland, with places to visit like Jarlshof and Old Scatness, as well as beaches such as Quendale, Levenwick, and the Tombolo at St Ninian’s Island.

Are any of the actors on Shetland actually from Shetland?

Actor Stephen Robertson plays DC, Sandy Wilson, on Shetland

In the mix of actors who bring Ann Cleeves's Shetland alive on BBC One, some of them are not just performers; they are local talents from the islands they depict. Steven Robertson, who plays DC Sandy Wilson, was born in Lerwick in 1977.

Besides this show, Robertson has also been in shows like Harlots, Doctor Who, and Being Human, showing off her acting skills. Alison O'Donnell, playing Acting Detective Inspector Alison "Tosh" McIntosh, brings some realness to her character.

In season 8, the show takes place in the beautiful Isles and the city of Glasgow. The detectives, who are from the area, start investigating the intriguing case of a witness to a murder in London's gangland.