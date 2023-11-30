7 best True Crime shows to binge right now

True crime is a genre that goes beyond the usual thriller, horror, and documentary. It brings to the screen the retelling of something that is not fiction, but reality.

Normal crime shows generally don't hit as hard because the audience knows it to be a piece of fiction, a product of the imagination. However, true crime changes the entire ballgame. It very clearly points out that the portrayal is something very real, a criminal tale that has crossed the realms of imagination.

Capitalizing on that, many streaming services started producing true crime shows to appease their audience. And just like that, even the true crime genre has a lot on offer right now.

So, to clear your confusion on which true crime shows to watch amongst this vast sea of content, we have curated a list of our favorite true crime shows that you can stream right now.

Seduced, The Innocence Files and 3 more true crime titles you need to add to your watchlist right now

1) Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult

Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult (Image via Starz)

Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult is a true crime limited docuseries from the house of Starz. The writing credits go to Cecilia Peck and Inbal B. Lessner while Peck also took the role of director.

The series arrived on Starz with four hour-long episodes at the end of 2020. It used firsthand experiences of victims and experts from various fields to draw an extensive portrait of how a cult disguised as a self-help organization used to operate.

The official synopsis for the series on Starz reads as follows:

"This four-part documentary series follows the story of India Oxenberg's perilous journey through the dark and criminal world of the notorious self-help-group-turned-sex-slave-cult NXIVM."

2) The Innocence Files

The Innocence Files (Image via Netflix)

The Innocence Files is a true crime mini-documentary series from the house of Netflix. The series has been directed by a slew of prominent directors like Roger Ross Williams, Lis Garbus, Alex Gibney, Andy Grieve, Jed Rothstein and Sarah Dowland.

The Innocence Files arrived on Netflix in 2020 with nine episodes, some over an hour long. The series took inspiration and based itself on the non-profit organization, Innocence Project's work. The series explores wrongful convictions within a flawed justice system and brings to the forefront the stories of real human beings who had to serve time for crimes they did not even commit.

The official synopsis for the series reads as follows:

"The Innocence Project unravels missteps and deceit in a series of wrongful convictions, exposing the injustice inflicted on victims and the accused."

3) Wild Wild Country

Wild Wild Country (Image via Netflix)

Wild Wild Country is undoubtedly among the more popular cult-crime documentary series from the house of Netflix. Chapman and Maclain Way directed the series. With six episodes, each over an hour in duration, the series premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival before arriving on Netflix two months later.

The series used archival footage alongside testimonials from real members of the Rajneeshpuram community in Oregon, US. With a deep dive into the cult which is still often dubbed a movement, Wild Wild Country gives us an intimate view of what an Indian Godman did on American soil.

The official synopsis for the series on Netflix reads as follows:

"When a controversial cult leader builds a utopian city in the Oregon desert, conflict with the locals escalates into a national scandal."

4) The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst

The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst (Image via HBO)

The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst is a true crime biographical mini docuseries from the house of HBO. The writing credits for the series go to Andrew Jarecki, Marc Smerling and Zac Stuart-Pontier with Jarecki taking the helm as the director.

Consisting of six episodes, the series aired on HBO between February 8, 2015 to March 15, 2015. Interestingly, the day before the finale aired, Robert Durst was arrested by the FBI on charges of first-degree murder.

The official synopsis from HBO reads as follows:

"Robert Durst, scion of NY's billionaire real-estate family, has been accused of three murders over the past 30 years, but never convicted. Brilliant and reclusive, he has not spoken publicly--until now."

The series also has a sequel in the works, which is set to release sometime in 2024.

5) The People vs O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

The People vs O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (Image via FX)

The People vs O.J. Simpson is the first season of FX's anthology true crime series, American Crime Story. The season was developed by Larry Karaszewski and Scott Alexander, with inspiration from Jeffrey Toobin's 1996 book, The Run of His Life: The People v. O. J. Simpson. Ryan Murphy and Anthony Hemingway took care of direction.

The first season of American Crime Story premiered on FX with a 10-episode run on the Simpson trials in 2016. The cast included the likes of Cuba Gooding Jr., Sterling K. Brown, David Schwimmer, Bruce Greenwood, John Travolta, Sarah Paulson and others. The season went on to win eight Emmys, two Golden Globes, four Critics' Choice awards and more.

The official synopsis for the series reads as follows:

"...takes you inside the O.J. Simpson trial with a riveting look at the legal teams battling to convict or acquit the football legend of double homicide. ..., it explores the chaotic behind-the-scenes dealings and maneuvering on both sides of the court, and how a combination of prosecution overconfidence, defense shrewdness, and the LAPD’s history with the city’s African-American community gave a jury what it needed: reasonable doubt."

6) The Ripper

The Ripper (Image via Netflix)

The Ripper is a British true crime limited docuseries from the house of Netflix. Directed by Jesse Vile and Ellena Wood, the series arrived on the streaming platform with four episodes, each almost an hour long.

The retelling of the story in the series followed the actual chronology of events. Using interviews with journalists, investigators, survivors and the families of the unfortunate, The Ripper draws a harrowing story of not only a serial killer but also of a flawed and problematic law enforcement team.

The official synopsis for the series reads as follows:

"In the late 1970s, British police struggle to identify — let alone capture — the serial killer known throughout the world as the Yorkshire Ripper."

7) Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer (Image via Netflix)

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer is another true crime limited docuseries from the house of Netflix. Tiller Russell and James Carroll directed the four-part miniseries that released in 2021.

The series brought in Frank Salerno and Gil Carrillo, the lead detectives from the LA County Sheriff's Department who took down the killer. With a series of riveting interviews, the show creates a retelling of the entire investigation, focusing more on the crimes and the state of fear that covered LA during that time.

The official synopsis for the series reads as follows:

"Beneath the sunlit glamour of 1985 LA lurks a relentlessly evil serial killer. In this true-crime story, two detectives won't rest until they catch him."

These are some of our top picks of true crime shows that you can stream right now. And if they pique your interest, don't think twice before binging the entire series. They are worth it.