10 best characters from Power on Starz

Starz network's crime drama Power is one of its most popular shows and has a loyal fan following. With the show's prequel series, Power Book III: Raising Kanan premiering its third season on December 1, 2023, the show and its spin-offs are in the spotlight again.

Created by Courtney A. Kemp, Power tells the story of James St. Patrick, or Ghost, who is a wealthy nightclub owner and a drug dealer. When James decides to leave his old criminal life behind, he realizes that it is way more complicated than he anticipated. Starring Omari Hardwick, Lela Loren, Naturi Naughton, Joseph Sikora, 50 Cent, and others, the show and its spin-offs have had successful runs since their inception.

One of the most captivating features of the Power universe is the characters on the show and their story arcs. Here is a list of the most iconic characters from Power.

Ghost, Tommy, Kanan, Tasha, and 6 other iconic characters from Power

1) James St. Patrick (Ghost)

Power's most important character, James St. Patrick or Ghost, is a ruthless yet calculated man. Played by Omari Hardwick, Ghost is a drug dealer and an entrepreneur who wishes to leave his criminal past behind but can't. Ghost is feared by most people around him, yet his ruthless way of dealing with matters has soured all his relationships and turned his friends into foes.

The show essentially revolves around Ghost, making him one of the best characters on the show.

2) Tommy Egan

Tommy Egan is yet another powerful character who plays an important role in Power. Played by Joseph Sikora, Tommy is more dangerous and ruthless than Ghost. The New York underworld is his playground and all he has ever wanted is to become the biggest drug dealer the city has ever known. Tommy's only weakness is his love life, and how he seems to get blindsided when he is in love.

But despite that, Tommy is one of the most feared characters on Power, and rightfully so.

3) Tasha St. Patrick

Tasha St. Patrick, played by Naturi Naughton, is Ghost's wife and the mother of his three children. An accomplice in most of her husband's criminal endeavors, Tasha is just as calculative and intelligent as him. However, unlike Ghost, she sees situations as they are and is logical and realistic about them, making her a force to be reckoned with.

Tasha was a loyal wife to Ghost until she learned of her husband's affair with Angela. Since she is one of the very few people who actually knows Ghost and has the powers to out him, Tasha is a character to watch out for.

4) Andre Coleman

Rotimi Akinosho's Dre is a character who can be best described as an enigma. Dre has worked with everyone in the criminal world, from Ghost, Kanan and Tommy, before turning into a major dealer for the Jiminez cartel. Dre is manipulative, and cunning and works only for himself, which is evident in the way he ends up betraying everyone.

Dre ended up being one of the most hated characters by the end of the show, showing how perfectly his character was written and portrayed.

5) Angela Valdez

Angela Valdez, played by Lela Loren, is a federal agent tasked with bringing Ghost down. When Angela realizes that the man she is trying to catch is the same man that she was once in love with, it jeopardizes her career and even her life. She starts an affair with Ghost despite knowing he's married. This pattern of trying to stay on both sides of the law often got her into difficult situations, especially at work. Eventually, Angela's unwavering loyalty to Ghost is what leads to her downfall.

Angela is a character who is crucial to the storyline because it is often with her help that Ghost and Tommy get rid of their competition. She is definitely an unforgettable character on the show.

6) Kanan Stark

Kanan Stark, played by none other than 50 Cent, is definitely one of the most powerful characters on the show. Kanan was the one who taught Ghost and Tommy to do business, and it is safe to say that without Kanan, there wouldn't be a story. He wielded so much power that he even went on to influence the younger generation, taking Dre and Tariq under his wing as well. Later when his former students turn on him, he manages to take revenge on them from behind bars and even turns Tariq against his own father.

Kanan was heartless and cold-blooded, even murdering his own son at one point. He was one of the most iconic characters to exist on the show.

7) Joe Proctor

A crime drama is incomplete without a corrupted lawyer and Joe Proctor was the perfect one. Played by Jerry Ferrara, Joe was an ally of Ghost and Tommy, coming to their aid on more than one occasion. He knew all about their dirty deeds and chose to stand on their side despite the consequences. Unfortunately, despite his efforts, Joe meets his end at the hands of Tommy when the latter suspects him of leaking their secrets.

Although Joe is on the wrong side of the law, he was a great attorney to the gangsters, making him a character to look out for.

8) Tariq St. Patrick

Tariq St. Patrick is Ghost's and Tasha's son, played by Michael Rainey Jr. He is easily one of the most annoying characters on the show. Smart, brilliant and sharp, Tariq had all the makings to be Ghost's successor. However, Tariq is disobedient, and impulsive and makes poor decisions that end up causing damage to himself and everyone else around him.

Ultimately, Tariq is only a kid who tries to act like a grown-up. Tariq's despicable mannerisms and behavior make him one of the most hated characters on the show.

9) Cooper Saxe

Another hated character on the show, Cooper Saxe is a federal agent who repeatedly tries to bring Ghost down. He is Angela's colleague and works on the motto of each man to himself. Played by Shane Johnson, Cooper is obsessed with getting Ghost imprisoned and it is this very obsession that often gets Cooper in trouble, including a suspension from his job.

Cooper's rash decisions and ill-advised methods of trying to bring Ghost down bring a certain level of drama to the show, making him a necessary character for the story to go on.

10) Rashad Tate

No crime drama is complete without its fair share of politics. In Power, the role of the corrupted politician is played by Congressman Tate, portrayed by Larenz Tate. Tate is a crooked man who wants to become the Governor of New York City and is willing to play dirty to get there. He tries to manipulate and use Ghost for his PR campaign, which ends when the latter realizes the truth.

In truth, Tate is neither good nor bad and can be considered to lie in a morally grey area. This is what makes him a notable character on the show.

All seasons of Power and its spin-offs, Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and Power Book IV: Force, are available to watch on Starz.