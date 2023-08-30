How many episodes are there in Power Book IV: Force season 2? Details explored

Power Book IV: Force, the crime drama series is all set to make its return with a brand new season 2 this Friday, September 1, 2023, exclusively on Starz. The show is a third spin-off series and a sequel to the popular Starz show, Power. Robert Munic has served as the creator of the series, which has received positive responses from viewers in its first season due to its gripping storylines.

The upcoming second season of Power Book IV: Force will have a total of 10 episodes, similar to the first season of the show. The series revolves around Tommy Egan, who aims to take over Chicago. Ever since a teaser trailer for the series' season 2 was released by Starz, followers of the show have been eagerly waiting to see what the new season will bring to the table.

Power Book IV: Force season 2: Release date and time for different time zones

Power Book IV: Force season 2: Release date and time for different time zones

As mentioned earlier, season 2 of the Starz series, Power Book IV: Force, is scheduled to debut with its first episode on Friday, September 1, 2023. New episodes will arrive every Friday, on a weekly basis. A complete list of all 10 episodes and their release dates is stated as follows:

Episode 1 - Tommy’s Back - Friday, September 1, 2023

Episode 2 - Great Consequences - Friday, September 8, 2023

Episode 3 - War and Ice Cream - Friday, September 15, 2023

Episode 4 - Friday, September 22, 2023

Episode 5 - Friday, September 29, 2023

Episode 6 - Friday, October 6, 2023

Episode 7 - Friday, October 13, 2023

Episode 8 - Friday, October 20, 2023

Episode 9 - Friday, October 27, 2023

Episode 10 - Friday, November 3, 2023

The air time of the crime drama action show is 8 pm Eastern Time (ET), in the United States. However, the timing for the show's airing differs across the various time zones in the world. A list of the different air times of the Starz series as per the time zones is given below:

Eastern Time (ET) - 8 pm

Pacific Time (PT) - 5 pm

United Kingdom (GMT) - 01 am

Central Time (CT) - 7 pm

Central Europe (CET) - 2 am

What to expect from Power Book IV: Force season 2

The official synopsis for the series' upcoming season, given by Starz, reads as follows:

"Tommy Egan is on a mission to avenge the death of Liliana, and with the Flynn organization weakened, he's more determined than ever to take over the Chicago drug world. But with CBI split down the middle, Tommy and Diamond first must maintain their edge over Jenard."

The synopsis further states:

"As their factions feud in the streets, Tommy capitalizes on another rivalry between the Serbs and Miguel Garcia, the most formidable drug lord in Chicago....All the while torn by the promise of a second chance with his blood family, Tommy must decide what he is willing to sacrifice to finally ascend the throne of a kingpin."

By the looks of the official synopsis, it is quite evident that viewers can expect more action-packed sequences as Tommy tries to navigate his way to take over the world of the Chicago drug circle and avenge Liliana's unfortunate demise. It will be quite interesting to see whether Tommy will be able to take the throne as the new kingpin of Chicago or not.

Cast for Power Book IV: Force season 2

The lead cast members for the series' season 2 include:

Joseph Sikora as Tommy Egan

Lili Simmons as Claudia "Claud" Flynn

Isaac Keys as David "Diamond" Sampson

Shane Harper as Victor "Vic" Flynn

Anthony Fleming as JP Gibbs

Kris D. Lofton as Jenard Sampson

Miriam A. Hyman as Stacy Marks

Tommy Flanagan as Walter Flynn

Carmela Zumbado as Mireya Garcia

Lucien Cambric as Darnell "D-Mac" McDowell

Adrienne Walker as Shanti 'Showstopper' Page

Don't forget to watch episode 1 of Power Book IV: Force season 2, which will air on Starz, on September 1, 2023, at 8 pm ET.