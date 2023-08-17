Power Book IV: Force season 2: Release date, trailer, and more 

Power Book IV: Force is an American crime drama series that is returning with its second season in September 2023. The upcoming series is a sequel and third spin-off to Power, which was created by Courtney A. Kemp. The show will premiere on STARZ on September 1.

As per reports, in season 2 of Power Book IV: Force, Tommy Egan (played by Joseph Sikora) bids New York goodbye and sets his eyes on dominating the Chicago drug trade. Viewers can expect a thrilling adventure as it is suggested that the second season will see Tommy's tenacity soars to new heights as he pursues retribution for Liliana's passing. Taking advantage of the chance, Tommy will be carefully feeding existing rivalries, starting a betrayal fire while he fiercely pursues his lofty objectives.

A still of Tommy Egan (image via STARZ)

The 10-episode second season will follow suit from the first installment of the series. Protagonist Tommy will find himself at a turning point as pressure mounts from many directions, including the CBI, the Cartel, the Serbs, the Flynns, law enforcement, and the difficulties in his personal life. To eventually lay claim to the throne as a genuine kingpin, he must face the sacrifices he is prepared to undertake.

Power Book IV: Force season 2 will see Tommy Egan navigating through the streets of Chicago

Release date and where to watch

Expand Tweet

As mentioned earlier, Power Book IV: Force will premiere on STARZ on September 1, 2023. The show will be streaming on the Starz app, Starz streaming, and on-demand platforms. The show will also stream internationally on the Lionsgate+ premium streaming platform. In addition, international viewers can access the series available on-demand on the Amazon Prime Video platform.

Here are the timings for the premiere of the series across different time zones:

9 pm Pacific Time (August 17, Thursday)

12 am Eastern Time (August 18, Friday)

5 am British Summer Time (August 18, Friday)

6 am Central European Summer Time (August 18, Friday)

What to expect from Power Book IV: Force season 2

The second season will feature Sikora reprising his legendary role as Tommy Egan. He will find himself a stranger in a foreign world as he walks into the uncharted streets of Chicago, leaving the pandemonium of New York in his wake. Tommy embraces his independence and sets out to create his empire, determined to carve his own path and escape from outside influence.

Here is the official synopsis for season 2 of Power Book IV: Force :

"Power Book IV: Force centers on fan-favorite character Tommy Egan, played by Joseph Sikora, after he cuts ties and puts New York in his rearview mirror for good. As Tommy leaves New York after losing Ghost, LaKeisha and the only city he's ever known, he makes a quick detour to close an old wound that’s been haunting him for decades. What was supposed to be a quick stop turns into a labyrinth of family secrets and lies Tommy thought were long buried.

It further reads:

"One step leads to another and Tommy quickly finds himself in Chicago's drug game, inserting himself between the city's two biggest crews. In a city divided by race, Tommy straddles the line, ultimately becoming the lynchpin that not only unites them - but holds the POWER to watch them crumble. As the first season unfolds at breakneck speed, Tommy uses his outsider status to his advantage, breaking all the local rules and rewriting them on his quest to become the biggest drug dealer in Chicago."

Stay tuned for the release of the exhilarating crime drama series premiering on September 1, 2023.