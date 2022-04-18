Power Book IV: Force finale ending explained: Who dies at the end of season 1?

Power Book IV: Force just aired its tenth and last episode for the season on April 17, 2022, and things got pretty intense by the time the final exchange took place. A rather crowded episode, it was filled with deaths, violence, shootouts, and shifting alliances.

Titled Family Business, the brutal episode ended with a major character's death and a few moments of revelations before setting up the stage for a second season in a subtle way. The previous episode had successfully set up for a strong finale by dragging D-Mac (Lucien Cambric) into the mix. This episode lived up to it.

So what really happened at the end of Power Book IV: Force episode 10? Read on to find out.

Power Book IV: Force ending explained - Goodbye Liliana

Things had been building up from the very start of Power Book IV: Force. The air of intensity in this episode never dropped, with Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) hiring the Serbs on his side and Vic Flynn (Shane Harper) getting the Irish mob on his. A lot of things happened, and a lot of deals went down, shifting alliances, with the Flynns making a deal with the Serbs on Tommy's side.

Meanwhile, Diamond Sampson (Isaac Keys) and Tommy Egan decided that they have common enemies and that they should team-up. At the same time, Jenard Sampson (Kris D. Lofton) struck up a deal with the Flynns. At this point, Tommy got a call from the Flynns, who said that they have JP (Anthony Fleming III), Tommy's brother, and want him in exchange for his brother's safety.

At the meet, Tommy, Diamond, and Liliana (Audrey Esparza) faced off against everyone else. Initially, Diamond tried to pretend that he caught Tommy skipping town, but it all escalated into Jenard trying to shoot Diamond. It then evolved into an all-out gunfight, beautifully shot (no pun intended) and orchestrated. Diamond did get a chance, but he spared his brother Jenard and offered him a proposition instead.

The fight came to an end with Walter Flynn (Tommy Flanagan) holding JP at gunpoint and Tommy holding Vic. Tommy revealed that it was Walter who wanted Gloria (Gabrielle Ryan) dead. They traded JP for Vic, and Vic slammed Walter against the hood of a car but spared him saying that they are not the same.

Soon enough, Tommy realized that Liliana is on the ground, bleeding. He rushed to her, but despite his optimism, he realized that she had been dead for some time. Claudia tried to strike a deal here, but Tommy was too distraught from the death. He talked to her dead body, telling her how loyal she was till the end.

The set-up for next season

Things didn't exactly wind up in a perfect closure at the end of Power Book IV: Force. The ending saw law enforcement officers discuss Tommy, Vic, and Claudia drank to Gloria's memory and resolved to never trust their father again. Tommy and Diamond discussed business plans for the future, ending with Tommy claiming that he wants the entire map.

