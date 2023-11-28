Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 3- Full cast list 

Starz has just given fans a thrilling sneak peek into what awaits them in Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 with the release of an exciting new trailer. This teaser for the upcoming season, which will debut in December, suggests that there will be a lot of drama as Kanan and Raquel become more deeply involved in a conflict than they have ever been.

Viewers should get ready for a riveting ride as the new season releases on December 1, 2023, at 8 pm ET/PT in the US and Canada. Excitingly, new episodes will drop weekly, every Friday at midnight ET/PT, exclusively on the Starz app and all Starz streaming and on-demand platforms, promising to unfold a compelling narrative.

The teaser for Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 sets the stage for an exciting plot involving simmering tensions and shifting allegiances within the New York underworld.

New episodes can be followed on the Starz app every Friday at midnight, and if the viewers prefer the TV experience, they can tune in to Starz at 8 pm in the US and Canada. Fans are bracing for a season packed with drama, as it's anticipated to bring a total of ten thrilling episodes. Fans should get ready, as December is about to get a whole lot more intense!

Meet the dynamic cast of Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 - Familiar faces and exciting new additions

The cast of Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 brings back some familiar faces while introducing new ones to spice things up. Mekai Curtis, known for Disney's Kirby Buckets and Girl Meets World, continues to lead the pack as Kanan Stark, a role originally played by rapper 50 Cent in the original Power series.

N.J.'s MeKai Curtis in 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' (Image Via N.J.com)

Patina Miller returns as the fierce drug lord Raquel Thomas, Kanan's mother, while London Brown and Malcolm Mays reprise their roles as Kanan's uncles, Marvin and Lou-Lou. But the Power universe is known for its character twists, and season 3 is no different.

Joining the crew are fresh faces, including:

Joey Bada$$ (Two Distant Strangers, Beauty) as Unique.

Antonio Ortiz (Illegal Tender, Just Like The Son) as Shawn “Famous” Figueroa

Shanley Caswell (The Conjuring, Detention) plays Shannon Burke.

Hailey Kilgore (Cinnamon, Respect) as Laverne “Jukebox” Thomas

Omar Epps (Juice, House) as Malcolm Howard

Tony Danza (Taxi, Who's the Boss?) plays Stefano Marchetti.

Star Patina Miller (Image via StyleCaster)

Adding more intrigue to the mix, new characters are making their debut in season 3. Grantham Coleman takes on the role of Ronnie, Unique's older brother, known for his work on NCIS. Wendell Pierce and Erika Woods portray Snaps and Pop, a couple with mysterious roles. Paul Yen is also on board, but details about his character, Quan, remain under wraps.

With this dynamic cast, Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 is gearing up for another round of intense storytelling and unexpected twists that fans have come to love.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3: Plot

The second part of the Power prequel left viewers hanging with intense moments, setting the stage for even more drama and betrayal in Queens as the Power Book III: Raising Kanan plot unfolds. The Mob's attack on Raquel, Marvin, and Lou-Lou in the season 2 finale has shattered the family, and season 3 will follow their journey to rebuild their criminal empire while facing challenges from Marchetti and his powerful gangster network.

Expand Tweet

As for Kanan, he's learned a lot about his mother's true nature, and his internal struggle will likely continue in Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3. No longer in denial about the Thomas family's complicated history, Kanan will likely have to confront a pivotal decision about his identity.

Whether he embraces his heritage and destiny in Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 is uncertain. Still, the storyline suggests that Kanan Stark is on the path to becoming the ruthless criminal portrayed by 50 Cent in Power.

The pressure from his family to reconcile with his mom is mounting on Kanan, but he remains determined to forge his own path. However, Raquel's past actions are catching up with both her and her son. Kanan discovers Southside is more perilous than ever, indicating that the upcoming release of Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 in December will pull Kanan back into the criminal underworld, whether he wants it or not.

Expand Tweet

The upcoming season will be packed with drama, as it's anticipated to bring us a total of ten thrilling episodes. December is about to get a whole lot more intense with the release of Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3.