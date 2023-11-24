“He ain't never scared”: 50 Cent claiming he’ll executive produced a ‘Surviving P. Diddy’ movie sparks hilarious comments online

The beef between 50 Cent and P. Diddy seems to continue with the former making a statement about the latter following allegations of s*xual assault by a former girlfriend. According to Complex, Cent took to Instagram on November 22, 2023, to share screenshots of the news about Diddy and Harve Pierre. He captioned the post claiming that he would make a docuseries which would either be titled Surviving P. Diddy or Diddy, Do It Or Not.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of s*xual assault, grooming, and r*pe. Discretion is advised.

It is worth noting that Pierre was sued for s*xual assault just days after Diddy's former girlfriend Casandra "Cassie" Ventura filed a lawsuit against him for similar charges. While Harve Pierre was accused of grooming his victim leading to her s*xual harassment and s*xual assault, Cassie accused Diddy of r*pe, abuse and "years of grooming."

As mentioned earlier, 50 Cent posted a screenshot of a headline covering Pierre's lawsuit.

"I told you they was coming, in 5, 4, 3, 2, 1, SMH. This is a movie (Surviving P Diddy) or (Diddy, DO IT OR NOT) executive produced by Curtis 50Cent Jackson coming soon!" the caption read.

50 Cent's comment received hilarious reactions online with one person even saying that he was "never scared."

Netizens react to Cent

The title Surviving P Diddy is a play on the 2019 documentary Surviving R. Kelly which covers the s*xual abuse allegations against R. Kelly. The 56-year-old former singer was convicted on charges of child p*rnography and enticement of a minor for s*x. Kelly was convicted in 2022, according to The New York Times, and has been in prison since.

"His level of pettiness is UNMATCHED:" Netizens say about 50 Cent

After 50 Cent's post went viral, a lot of his fans took to social media to applaud his way of always speaking out. While some called him petty, others pointed at his long-term beef with P. Diddy.

Netizens laugh over Cent's comment

Others believe he might actually go ahead with the movie idea

Another user is excited about the movie

Others admire him for his comments

Another fan agrees with Cent

While some find his beef with Diddy obsessive

Another user finds his comments smart

After Diddy's ex-girlfriend, Casandra Ventura aka Cassie filed a lawsuit against him on November 16, Cent has taken to social media to throw shade at the rapper. That next day, on November 17, 2023, 50 Cent threw shade at Sean Combs aka Diddy with a picture of himself that he shared on Instagram.

"Damn brother love, brother love, brother love, you out here looking 👀CRAZY AS A MF. LMAO," he captioned the picture.

The term "brother love" is allegedly supposed to be a dig at the moniker "Love" or "Brother Love" Diddy adopted in 2017.

As mentioned earlier Cassie had accused Diddy of multiple charges including r*pe, s*xual assault and grooming. She claimed that she had endured other forms of abuse as well in their on-and-off relationship that began in 2007 and lasted over a decade.

Complex reported that the former couple settled the lawsuit the next day with Diddy's lawyer stating that the settlement wasn't "an admission of guilt."