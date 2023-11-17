"There were so many signs but we didn't know": Cassie shaved head claim erupts as Yung Joc clip goes viral amid Diddy abuse allegations

In a recent lawsuit, R&B singer Cassie Ventura accused hip-hop icon and the founder of Bad Boy Records Sean “Diddy” Combs of physical and s*xual abuse throughout the course of their relationship. In the wake of the allegations, a 2022 Yung Joc clip referencing Ventura's 2009 shaved head has gone viral online.

The footage that accuses Diddy of forcing Ventura to shave her head in 2009 has led netizens to believe there is plausibility to the allegations leveled against Diddy in the lawsuit.

In the lawsuit, the rap mogul was accused of exerting coercive control against Cassie Ventura throughout the course of their 10-year relationship that began in 2007. Per the lawsuit, the relationship allegedly ended after the Bad Boy Records founder forced his way into Ventura's home and ra*ped her in 2018.

The lawsuit filed on Thursday, November 16, alleged that over the course of their 10-year relationship, Diddy assaulted her multiple times by beating and r*ping her. She also alleged the rap mogul controlled every aspect of her life where he paid for her apartments in New York and Los Angeles, gave her designer clothing and supplied her with drugs to keep her “complacent and compliant.”

The resurfaced clip has led nations to believe Yung Joc's claims validate the allegations leveled against Diddy. Reacting to the Clip, a social media user said:

Cassie Ventura shaved head claim explored amid Diddy Abuse Lawsuit

In 2009, then-22-year-old Cassie Ventura debuted a new look, shaving the right side of her head. At the time, the radical change that came two years into her relationship with Diddy shocked her fans as the R&B singer was known for her signature enviably long cascade of hair. Shortly after she shaved her head, in a 2009 post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the singer wrote:

“Sometimes in life, you need a change … Something deeper than what you thought you were capable of … Something that displays the ‘I don’t give a f—’ attitude that was always present, but never showcased … & something that will shock your mother, but make her call you a ROCK STAR.”

In 2013, Ventura told Vibe Magazine that she shaved her head because she “just wanted to try something different.'' However, in 2022, during an interview with Vlad TV, “It’s Goin’ Down' ' rapper Yung Joc alleged Diddy also known as “Puff' ' Diddy forced Ventura to shave her head.

“I was watching Puff … Puff jumped up. Me and Cassie sitting next to each other, my wife right here, Cassie right here. The n***I jumped off the bar, came over there and said, ‘Yo, yo Cassie. Tomorrow, I want you to shave the side of your head.”

Yung Joc claimed Diddy’s demand was inspired by the movie Scarface, which they were allegedly watching at the time.

“And I was like, ‘What the f**k kind of request is that?'” he continued. “So, when I looked up (at the screen) there, this white woman, the side of her head was shaved. So, I was looking at Cassie and I was like, ‘You not ’bout to do that are you? She said, ‘Well, I mean, whatever Sean wants, I’m gonna do.'”

As the resurfaced clip went viral online, the Twitterverse was teeming with discourse over Ventura's hairstyle.

Cassie Ventura, who is now married to personal trainer Alex Fine and is a mom of two, has not commented on Yung Joc's allegations against Diddy.

Details of Cassie's lawsuit against Sean Diddy Combs explored

The lawsuit alleged that Diddy aggressively pursued Cassie Ventura when she was 19 and invited himself to a gathering for her 21st birthday, where he forcibly kissed her. Ventura, who was signed to Diddy Bad Boy record label, allegedly could not refuse his overtures or offer of drugs as he exerted his power and influence as her employer.

The lawsuit alleged that Diddy was often controlling and abusive and frequently punched, kicked and r*ped her. In 2015, a security guard and assistant allegedly saw her “two black eyes, a burst and bruised lip, and a huge welt on her forehead”, and began to cry. Ventura was allegedly often carted off to a hotel to recover from the injuries.

Diidy allegedly forced Ventura to “engage in s*x acts with male s*x workers'' that were photographed and filmed. The rapper allegedly supplied her with drugs before the encounter.

Ventura, who is seeking damages for lost wages as well as mental pain and severe emotional distress, also accused the rapper of using the threat of violence to prevent her from leaving.

A representative for Diddy denied the claims, writing that the lawsuit was filed after Ventura demanded $30m from the Hip Hop artist.

“Ms Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr Combs’ reputation and seeking a payday,” the statement reads.

However, a representative for Ventura told the New York Times, that she was offered eight figures to prevent her from filing the lawsuit.