After more than a year together, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are still head over heels in love. On August 18, the "On The Floor" singer shared a topless image of herself from her most recent summer picture dump on Instagram. In the final slide of the carousel, J.Lo included a candid photo of herself in the bathtub, which prominently showed her wearing a diamond necklace with her husband's name engraved on it.

As the pop icon displays her "BEN" necklace in the August drop series, Lopez's ex, Diddy, interjects with a cheesy remark.

He said, "The GOAT!!!! Love"

The brunette beauty wore the nameplate necklace in tribute to the Gone Girl star and added a few more stylish accents. A diamond cross necklace, a heart-shaped necklace, a diamond cocktail ring, and her enormous diamond wedding band gave Jennifer's bathroom the finishing touch. Her picture without a top included a stunning ballerina-pink manicure.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are deeply in love with one another. Since reconnected, they have been outspoken about their passion and frequently appear together in public. The pair got married in 2021.

Lopez and Ben Affleck reconciled after her breakup with Alex. Affleck and Jennifer Lopez once had a love relationship. The two began dating at the turn of the millennium due to their performances in the critically panned film "Gigili." The media constantly covered them and referred to the couple as "Bennifer." Before breaking up in 2004, they got engaged and cited the extensive media publicity as one of the causes. They met up again in 2021, and they later married.

When it was revealed that the pair had extended their engagement to April 2022, fans were overjoyed. But the couple's decision to have their wedding on July 17 in a ceremony in Las Vegas stunned everyone. To commemorate their union in a more conventional ceremony, the couple remarried in August.