"F*** racism and the ignorant oppressors all over the world" - Rapper Diddy sends message to Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr on Instagram

Rapper Diddy sent a message to Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr. among the controversies regarding racist criticism of the player's iconic goal celebration.

Personalities across the football world have shown their support for the forward. Diddy is the latest addition to the long list as he wrote on Instagram:

"@Vinijr I see you King! F**k racism and the ignorant oppressors all over the world. We’ll let God handle them!!! Dont ever let anybody steal your magic! The magic that you perform on the field or the magic that you have as a Black man when you celebrate! Keep dancing and keep winning! We love you and we support you!"

Diddy continued:

"A message to the rest of the world don’t let anyone dim your light on this beautiful Saturday. Let’s GO!!"

He further added:

"LOVE! LOVE!! LOVE."

Brazilian football legend Pele also showcased his support for his compatriot as he recently took to social media to opine on the topic. Here's what the three-time World Cup winner wrote:

"Football is joy. It's a dance. It's a real party. Although racism still exists, we will not allow that to stop us from continuing to smile. And we will continue to fight racism this way: fighting for our right to be happy. #BailaViniJr."

Spanish Agent Association president Pedro Bravo criticized the Real Madrid forward's celebration in a recent TV interview. He termed the move as 'Playing the Monkey.'

The comments have caused backlash all around the world, with the football community and other celebrities standing in support of Vinicius.

Real Madrid will depend on Vinicius Jr. for a good result against Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr.

Real Madrid currently sit in second spot in the La Liga table but are yet to play their fixture this week. Los Blancos are set to take on Atletico Madrid next in La Liga on September 18. They have 15 points from their first five games of the season.

The Madrid derby is one of the most vital and fiery clashes in La Liga. Atletico midfielder Koke also spoke against Vinicius' celebration, warning the winger that it may cause 'trouble'.

Carlo Ancelotti will once again depend massively on Vinicius for his team's attacking performance. The Brazilian has been in sublime form so far this season.

In eight games for his club, the winger has scored five goals and provided three assists.

