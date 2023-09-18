Watch: LeBron James sings Diddy's song lyrics almost perfectly, exorcising his 'Yabadabadoo old damn navy' demons

LeBron James has approved of the new Diddy album. The NBA star sang along to one of the tracks on the album on Instagram, and he sang the lyrics perfectly. This is in contrast to his infamous singing of Lil Durk's "Stay Down," where he sang "Yabadabadoo old damn navy” instead of the actual lyrics “Hoppin’ out the car, no photos, baby.”

In another instance he recorded himself mumbling through the song "For the Night" by Pop Smoke, once again giving online trolls material to use against him.

The incidents have, however, left him unfazed. and he continues to post videos of himself singing along to songs he enjoys.

With this latest video, LeBron James has somewhat redeemed himself from the previous embarrassing episodes. LeBron recorded himself rocking to the new album inside a car. He is known for his backseat sessions whenever new music comes out. The album he was rocking to is Diddy's "The Love Album: Off the Grid," which was released last week.

The album is the fifth studio album by the American rapper and producer Diddy, released through Love Records. It features a plethora of guest appearances, ranging from old school musicians like Mary J. Blige and Busta Rhymes to much newer acts like Burna Boy and the weeknd.

The NBA has a deep relationship with music

Music has been an integral part of the NBA for a long time. It is common to see players singing or rapping before games or in practice sessions. During games fans are treated to a wide assortment of music, particularly during timeouts and halftime.

Arguably, the NBA uses audio and music in a more advanced manner than any other professional sports league. The league has a deep relationship with popular musicians. In addition, some famous hip-hop artists are also big NBA fans.

Drake is a huge fan of the Toronto Raptors, Snoop Dogg is a diehard Lakers fan and Jay-Z is a fan of the Brooklyn Nets.

Moreover, some NBA players are popular musicians in their own right. Damian Lillard released his first album, "The Letter O," in 2016, which was well received in the hip-hop community. Marvin Bradley, Lonzo Ball and Miles Bridges are other current NBA players who have released music.

It does not look like LeBron James is going to stop posting videos of himself singing along to new music anytime soon. Let's hope he doesn't get the lyrics wrong again.