Who is Dana Tran? All about Diddy's baby mama amid birth of daughter

On December 10, Sean “Diddy” Combs took to Twitter to announce the birth of his seventh child, daughter Love Sean Combs. The rapper shared that he was “blessed” to welcome the baby girl and said that his family loves the newborn.

Shortly after, TMZ obtained a birth certificate that identified Combs’ baby mama as 28-year-old Dana Tran. It was also revealed that Love was born on October 15 in Newport Beach, California, and the musician announced her birth two months after arrival.

As per the Daily Mail, the rapper was reportedly seen holding hands with influencer Shawntya Joseph in New York City on October 19, four days after he welcomed his seventh child. The duo were reportedly enjoying a cozy stroll and sporting smiles while chatting on the streets.

Diddy welcomed his first child, son Justin, with then-girlfriend Misha Hylton in 1993. He went on to have son Christian and twin daughters D’Lila and Jessie with Kim Porter, who passed away in 2018 after battling pneumonia.

The songwriter even adopted Porter’s son Quincy, who she shared with rapper Al B. Sure. He also shares daughter Chance with his former partner Sarah Chapman. Combs is also in an open relationship with Yung Miami.

What is known about Diddy’s baby mama Dana Tran?

Dana Tran has been identified as rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs new baby mama. The pair reportedly welcomed a daughter named Love in October. Not much is known about Tran’s personal life and her relationship with the rapper.

Tran is reportedly 28 years old and a cybersecurity specialist by profession. She allegedly went by Dana Tee on social media but deleted her Instagram account after the news of her daughter’s birth came to light.

All about Sean Diddy Combs’ children

Sean Diddy Combs’ eldest child 31-year-old Quincy Taylor Brown, is the biological son of Kim Porter and Al B. Sure. The rapper adopted him when he was just four years old after he started dating Porter. Quincy’s 16th birthday party was featured on MTV’s My Super Sweet 16.

He is an actor by profession and has appeared in films We the Party, Dope, Brotherly Love, The Holiday Calendar and Street. He also appeared on the Fox show Star between 2016 and 2019 and was featured in the Starz drama series Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

In addition to his acting career, Quincy has also released music, established his own production company FourXample, and founded his own watch line Chalk by Quincy.

Diddy welcomed his first biological child, son Justin Dior Combs, with designer Misa Hilton in 1993. The 28-year-old gained a football scholarship, attended UCLA and played as a quarterback while studying Sociology.

He has appeared on reality shows like My Super Sweet 16, Wild ‘N Out, Hip Hop Square and Catfish and has over 1.6 million followers on Instagram.

The rapper had his third child, son Christian Combs, with Kim Porter in 1998. The 24-year-old signed a record deal with Bad Boy Entertainment when he was just 16 years old.

He released his first EP CYNCerely C3 five years after signing the deal and gained further popularity with his 2018 hit song Love You Better featuring Chris Brown. Christian is also a model and raps under the stage name King Combs. He has 2.5 million followers on Instagram.

Diddy welcomed his fourth child, daughter Chance, with Sarah Chapman in 2006. Chance is currently 16 years old. The teenager has already established a career in modeling and appeared in the September 2021 issue of Vanity Fair with her father and twin sisters.

The musician’s twin daughters D’Lila Star and Jessie James Combs were born to him and Kim Porter five months after Sarah’s birth. The 15-year-olds are active on TikTok and have over 37K followers on their joint account.

The rapper’s youngest child Love Sean Combs, was born in October this year. He recently announced the birth of his daughter.

