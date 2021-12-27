What happened to Kim Porter? Diddy sells Toluca Lake mansion where ex-girlfriend died 

Three years after Kim Porter passed away, American rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs' has put his Los Angeles house up for sale. The news is garnering much hype because it was the home where his ex-girlfriend Kim Porter used to live and had passed away at.

As per news outlet Dirt, the house at The San Fernando Valley was a longtime abode for Porter, who shared four children with the rapper.

In October 2021, Diddy put his Toluca Lake mansion on the market, listing it for $7 million. Now there's a buyer, however, the sale is not finalized yet.

As per media organization TMZ, the aforementioned estate is 9,655 square feet, consisting of six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. Additionally, it has a spa, a swimming pool and a sports court.

Dubbed one of the best avenues in the Toluca Lake neighborhood, the street also houses the residence of several A-listers like Viola Davis, Billy Ray Cyrus, Sia, and Steve Carell.

The 51-year-old rapper bought this property in 2009 for a whopping $5.3 million.

A look at Kim Porter's life

Kim Porter was rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs' longtime girlfriend and partner. She passed away at Diddy's LA mansion after a long fight with pneumonia in 2018.

Born to Jake and Sarah L. Porter in Columbus, Georgia, the 46-year-old was a model and actress.

She graduated from Columbus High School in 1988 and shifted to Atlanta to pursue her dreams. During her time in Atlanta, Kim Porter appeared in several fashion magazines and commercial campaigns. Her first acting gig was in the 2001 film The Brothers as Sandra the Temp.

Porter gained fame after starring in television series Wicked Wicked Games where she played the character of Violet Walker.

The Mama I Want to Sing actress met Diddy in 1994 and dated for 13 years, till 2007.

The couple share three children - Christian Casey Combs, and twin daughters D'Lila Star and Jessie James Combs.

As per NBC News, Kim Porter had requested Diddy to take care of her kids after her demise. The rapper said:

"Three days before she passed, she wasn’t feeling well. She had the flu, and she sent the kids over to my house so they wouldn’t get sick. One night I was checking on her, and she was like, ‘Puffy, take care of my babies.’ She actually said that to me before she died."

Also Read Article Continues below

Before dating Diddy, Kim Porter was married to singer Al B. Sure! for a year, from 1989 to 1990. The former couple have a child together named Quincy.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan