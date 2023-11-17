"The way this woman was spot on!": Psychic's prediction about Diddy's life unraveling comes true as Kim Porter video goes viral

In light of the recent lawsuit that accused hip-hop icon and Bad Boy Records founder, Sean “Diddy” Combs, of physical and s*xual abuse against former girlfriend Cassie Ventura, an old clip featuring a psychic portending the rapper’s impending troubles has gone viral online.

Trigger warning: This story discusses s*xual assault and abuse. Reader discretion is advised

On Thursday, November 16, 2023, R&B singer Cassie Ventura, 37, filed a lawsuit accusing the 54-year-old rapper of r*pe, physical abuse and exerting coercive control throughout the course of their ten-year relationship. In the wake of the lawsuit frenzied social media users have begun unearthing old posts and footage alluding to the allegations leveled against the rap mogul.

One such video included a prescient video posted in June 2023 by psychic medium Sloan Bella, who, during an online session, “channeled” the rapper’s ex and late actress Kim Porter who died on November 15, 2018 due to pneumonia.

In the session, the psychic medium alleged that the late actress had sent her a message from the beyond. The psychic went on to state that Porter wanted her to know that there would be an unraveling for Diddy in November 2023.

“I am being shown that things are being prepared. She (Porter) is showing me a trumpet. Things are standing straight up and there are people going to speak. Not just about what happened to her but about other things. Something is unraveling.” She added,” Somebody is leading a march, leading the way and I’am getting in five months.”

The clip circulating online has amassed millions of views, prompting a netizen to say:

"The way this woman was spot on!!! We’re here in November 2023.”

On the heels of the Cassie Ventura lawsuit accusing Diddy of abuse, an old clip of a psychic medium channelling the rapper’s ex and mother of his three children, Kim Porter, has gone viral online.

In the clip posted in June 2023, the psychic alleged that Porter was sending her a message from beyond the grave warning the rap mogul was in for a rude awakening in November 2023. Since the lawsuit alleging abuse was filed on November 16, the clip has triggered a volley of stunned responses from netizens.

The actress and ex-girlfriend of the rap mogul died of lobar pneumonia on November 15, 2023. Porter, who was found dead in her San Fernando Valley home, suffered from flu-like symptoms for days at the time of her death.

Diddy, who began dating Potter in 1994, welcomed their first child together, son Christian, now 24, in 1998. The couple reportedly broke up before reigniting their relationship in 2003. The couple broke up a year after they welcomed twin daughters, D'Lila and Jessie, in December 2006.

Diddy, who began dating Cassie Ventura in 2007, is now accused of subjecting her to vicious beatings and s*xual assault in the lawsuit filed on Thursday. The lawsuit also accused the rap mogul of “a cycle of abuse, violence, and s*x trafficking” until their relationship ended in 2018.

As previously reported, a representative for Diddy denied the claims, writing that the lawsuit was filed after Ventura demanded $30m from the Hip Hop artist.

“Ms Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr Combs’ reputation and seeking a payday,” the statement reads.

﻿However, a representative for Ventura told the New York Times that she was offered eight figures to prevent her from filing the lawsuit.