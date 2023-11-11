Criminal Code on Netflix: Release date, plot, cast and more

Get ready for an epic ride into the world of crime with Netflix's awesome Brazilian cop show, Criminal Code. This game-changing series is hitting screens worldwide on November 14, 2023, which will blow your mind with its mix of intense action and fascinating forensic work.

The show was created by visionary Heitor Dhalia and supported by producers Manoel Rangel and Egisto Betti. Being the first Brazilian police series on Netflix, Criminal Code doesn't just offer an exciting storyline but also provides a one-of-a-kind look into the world of crime and justice.

Featuring an amazing cast, including Maeve Jinkings, Rômulo Braga, Thomás Aquino, and Pedro Caetano, this series will give you a real taste of what it's like for these characters dealing with the challenges of law enforcement.

Get ready for an exciting journey into the world of Brazil's criminal underworld!

Criminal Code: Release date announced

Get ready to embark on an incredibly exciting and captivating adventure that will take you deep into the gritty world of Brazilian crime. The highly anticipated series is premiering on Netflix on November 14, 2023, and it's going to be a wild ride.

Created by the brilliant Heitor Dhalia, this thrilling masterpiece follows a group of federal police officers as they go after a notorious bank robbery gang.

They use cutting-edge forensic techniques and DNA evidence to bring them down. You can already catch a sneak peek of the heart-pounding action in the exciting trailer on YouTube. It marks Netflix's bold entry into the intense Brazilian police action genre.

Brace yourself for a blend of adrenaline-fueled sequences and intricate forensic details that will redefine crime dramas and leave you begging for more.

What is the plot of Criminal Code on Netflix?

Forensics are cutting-edge science that takes this series further (Image via Netflix)

The story kicks off with a big heist at a fancy security company in Paraguay. In response, some hardworking federal agents from the Foz do Iguaçu bureau start a super detailed investigation. They use fancy techniques like DNA analysis to uncover a bunch of criminal stuff happening in both Paraguay and Brazil.

The show is super intense and exciting, with awesome action scenes, cool special effects, and thrilling moments that'll get your heart racing. It gives a fresh and unique look into the world of crime and law enforcement in Brazil. You get a front-row seat to see the investigators tackle tough cases using the latest forensic science.

Cast of Netflix's Criminal Code

The show comes with a stellar cast (Image via Netflix)

The series features a talented cast with the likes of Maeve Jinkings, Rômulo Braga, Thomás Aquino, and Pedro Caetano, who bring their incredible skills to the show. Their performances bring a genuine feeling to the characters as they deal with all the complexities of crime and justice.

As Netflix explores the world of Brazilian police action, the Criminal Code cast's abilities guarantee that the series will be amazing. It will keep viewers hooked with its portrayal of the intense relationship between a modern police force and clever criminals.

Netflix is really showing off their dedication to bringing us awesome, diverse shows with the upcoming global release of Criminal Code. This series is inspired by true events and promises to mix action and crime investigation in a way that goes beyond any borders.

Mark your calendars for November 14, 2023, because this exclusive journey will be available to stream on Netflix.