Stephen A. Smith urges lawmakers to take corrective measures to protect Police authorities - "They are begging"

In light of recent events around America, ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith has shared a strong message of support to police authorities in the country.

On a recent episode of the Stephen A. Smith show, he noted how there needs to be more protections for law enforcement.

"I'm going to come as best as I can to the aid of law enforcement officials throughout this country," Smith said. "Because I'm watching CNN a couple of hours ago, and I'm seeing footage of police officers, law enforcement officials, and others in the law enforcement community literally looking into the cameras and begging our legislative officials to do something. To do something."

"And you see, neither side of the aisle can be absolved from blame in any of this because, on one hand, you have folks who are looking at the left side of our political stratosphere, and they're saying, folks are too damn lenient. You're getting arrested, and you get let out of jail. You're being granted bail. Probably prosecutions are not as stringent as they once were. Laws are being broken, and people are getting away with being unlawful citizens."

Smith continued:

"And the strong arm of the law seems to be conspicuously weak. That's what they're saying about the left. What they're saying about the right is either you're bought and paid for by gun lobbyists, you're greedy as hell, you are selfish because you ain't thinking about the lives of the American people. You're trying to fall under some banner of your Second Amendment rights and the right to bear arms, and you're not prioritising the bodies that are falling by the wayside before our very, very eyes."

"But more importantly than anything else, you're ignoring the very law enforcement or the law enforcement officials that you purportedly support. What about law and order? What about the strong arm of the law? Well, we got police officers, police lieutenants, police sheriffs, police commissioners, mayors who oversee the police commissioners begging for you to get guns off the streets because they're the ones on the front lines. They got to fight all of this, and you're putting them at a disadvantage because of the stuff that you're allowing to get into the hands of very, very dangerous people."

Smith's comments come at a time of heightened tension with law enforcement, policymakers and the general crime rate swirling around America.

Stephen A. Smith takes shot at his haters

Recently, ESPN released a plethora of talent, as they looked to cut costs and revamp their sports offerings. Stephen A. Smith was not one of the employee's to be let go and will continue with ESPN moving forward.

However, not all sports fans were pleased to see Stephen A. Smith remain with the company, with many sharing their disdain on social media.

Stephen A Smith @stephenasmith A quick message to the haters out there A quick message to the haters out there https://t.co/17txXHouv0

"Let me address something to some of the haters out there about me. Y'all can kiss my ass. Twice. I'm talking directly to the people in the industry who sat up there saying "Why isn’t he gone?" Ladies and gentlemen, we got a few people at ESPN getting paid more than me. They don't have a number-one show. They don't have the top ratings. They don't generate more revenue. How come y'all didn't bring their names up? And by the way, none of them are black. How come you don’t bring their names up?"

Stephen A. Smith is one of the most prominent sports analysts in the world and will likely remain with ESPN until he chooses to leave or retire.

