VIDEO: Former Arizona Coyotes winger Alex Galchenyuk's body-cam footage released from arrest in July

In July of this year, former Arizona Coyotes forward Alex Galchenyuk found himself in hot water after the Scottsdale Police arrested him for a hit-and-run crash. The police have now released body-cam footage from Galchenyuk's arrest.

The responding police officer's body camera footage captured the interaction they had with Galchenyuk after the police pulled him and his father over for a hit-and-run crash that had taken place. Alex Galchenyuk can be seen in the video sitting on the passenger seat, with a portion of his face covered in blood.

In the video, the officers attempted to approach Galchenyuk in a kind and friendly manner. However, the 29-year-old did not appear to be pleased with the approach and lost his cool in front of the officers.

Galchenyuk was caught on camera using racial slurs at the officers and threatening them and their families. The interaction between the officers and the former Arizona Coyotes player was intoxicating.

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Alex Galchenyuk signed a new one-year deal with the Coyotes on the first day of free agency, July 1. However, the length of his contract was short-lived, as the Coyotes terminated it two weeks later after the news of his arrest was made public.

Following his release, Galchenyuk released an apology statement and said that he would be entering the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program. He subsequently moved to Russia and signed for St. Petersburg SKA in the KHL.

How many seasons did Alex Galchenyuk play for the Arizona Coyotes?

Galchenyuk was drafted by the Montreal Canadiens with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2012 NHL draft. He played for six seasons with the Canadiens and made 418 appearances for them.

In 2018, the Canadiens traded him to the Coyotes in exchange for Max Domi. Galchenyuk played two seasons for the Arizona Coyotes and appeared in 132 games for the team. In his 11-year career, Galchenyuk also had stints with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Ottawa Senators, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Colorado Avalanche.

Overall, he has played 654 games, notching up 354 points through 146 goals and 208 assists. With all the arrest controversy involving Galchenyuk, it appears that a return to the NHL is going to be a tough task for him.