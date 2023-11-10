What time does The Killer release on Netflix? Full list for all regions

After its brief theatrical run from October 27, David Fincher's The Killer now will be available on Netflix globally on November 10 at 12 am PT.

The director is known for directing tense thrillers like Se7ven, Zodiac, Gone Girl, and more. The film stars Michael Fassbender, well known for his roles in movies like Inglorious Basterds and X-men.

It's been more than ten years since Fincher's last major thriller. While his work on Mindhunter and Mank, the other Netflix originals, was captivating, the acclaimed director of Zodiac has returned to the style that made him famous.

The Killer Release Date, time, and Where to watch

The film will see a return to form for auteur David Fincher. The Killer is set to grace viewers' digital screens, via Netflix, on Friday, November 10, at 12 am. PT.

Below are the release dates and timings of the film for all regions alongside the respective time zones:

Pacific Time - 12 am, on Friday, November 10, 2023

Central Time - 2 am, on Friday, November 10, 2023,

Eastern Time - 3 am, on Friday, November 10, 2023

British Summer Time - 8 am, on Friday, November 10, 2023

Indian Standard Time -1:30 pm, on Friday, November 10, 2023

Central European Summer Time - 9 am, on Friday, November 10, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 7 pm, on Friday, November 10, 2023

Philippines Standard Time - 4 pm, on Friday, November 10, 2023

Brazil Time - 5 am, on Friday, November 10, 2023

Arabia Daylight Time - 12 pm, on Friday, November 10, 2023

Mountain Daylight Time - 1 am, on Friday, November 10, 2023

Japanese Standard Time - 5 pm, on Friday, November 10, 2023

The Killer will be accessible exclusively on Netflix. Netflix is a popular streaming network with a large collection of TV programs, movies and original content that allows customers to alter, upgrade or cancel their membership at any time.

The film includes greats like Michael Fassbender as the main character, and Charles Parnell, Arliss Howard, Sophie Charlotte and Tilda Swinton.

What is The Killer about?

The Killer is David Fincher's most recent action thriller. Following the screening at the Venice Film Festival on September 3, The Killer was released in select cinemas in October and will now be available on Netflix on November 10. Netflix's synopsis for the film reads:

“Solitary, cold, methodical, and unencumbered by scruples or regrets, a killer waits in the shadows, watching for his next target. Yet, the longer he waits, the more he thinks he's losing his mind, if not his cool.”

The Killer is based on Alexis "Matz" Nolent's French graphic novel collection of the same name. Drawn by Luc Jucamon, the film follows an assassin on the run.

This film will offer a novel twist on the representation of assassins in cinema. In the film, an anonymous hitman (the eponymous 'Killer') is hunted down by two assassins after accidentally killing an authority figure who was accompanying his true target.

Following that, he finds that his girlfriend, Magdala, has been attacked by a bunch of mysterious assassins as retaliation for his blunder, prompting him to embark on a revenge quest against them.

Fans are excited to see the great Fincher return to his playground of choice with an action thriller set to grace their screens on November 10, 12 am PT worldwide, on Netflix.