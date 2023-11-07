5 Michael Fassbender movies to watch ahead of The Killer

The latest Michael Fassbender movie that has got action fans talking is The Killer. It will be the first time that fans will get to see him in a feature film after 2019 when he appeared in X-Men: Dark Phoenix. Subscribers will be able to stream the anticipated thriller on Netflix starting November 10, 2023. Directed by David Fincher, it is based on a French graphic novel series written by Alexis "Matz" Nolent.

In this upcoming Michael Fassbender movie, he plays a professional assassin who is very good at his job. But when a hit goes wrong, he has to keep his wits about him to evade an international manhunt.

The 46-year-old actor has plenty of experience playing complex characters and holding his own in action-heavy narratives. Therefore there is little doubt whether he would deliver in his portrayal of a highly skilled assassin who is fighting an ongoing mental battle along with all the physical ones.

Given how the actor likes to push the limits and explore different genres, fans are spoilt for choice when it comes to quality Michael Fassbender movies that showcase his versatility and range.

Jane Eyre, Steve Jobs and 3 other Michael Fassbender movies that prove he can pull off any role

1) X-Men: First Class (2011)

Directed by Matthew Vaughn, this Michael Fassbender movie is part of the X-Men film series. It gives fans a peek into the origin stories of Charles Xavier (James McAvoy) and Magneto (Fassbender). The intriguing narrative also explores the complicated relationship between the two, who have very different opinions about the best approach to human and mutant coexistence.

Given that highly skilled actors such as Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen play the older versions of the iconic characters in the series, fans had high expectations, and McAvoy and Fassbender didn't disappoint. The chemistry between the characters was on point, and it was easy to see how they were very different people despite their similarities.

2) Jane Eyre (2011)

When it comes to classic romantic books, Jane Eyre ranks high on the list very much like Pride and Prejudice. This well-received Michael Fassbender movie is an adaptation of Charlotte Brontë's famous novel. Mia Wasikowska dons the role of Jane Eyre who ends up working as a governess. She falls in love with Edward Fairfax Rochester (Fassbender), the owner of an old mansion. But she doesn't know that Rochester has secrets that could ruin her.

Beautiful cinematography and an engaging narrative are two good reasons to add this Michael Fassbender movie to the weekend watchlist. Wasikowska delivers a memorable performance, and her chemistry with Fassbender is simply electric. Fans of period romance dramas should not miss out on this one.

3) Prometheus (2012)

This Michael Fassbender movie is perfect for sci-fi fans. Directed by Ridley Scott, it is the fifth installment in the Alien movie franchise. The story focuses on the crew of the spaceship Prometheus, who are exploring a distant world. While their mission was to find clues about the origins of humanity, they instead came across a dangerous threat that could wipe out humanity.

Fassbender takes on the role of David, an android. His main job is to oversee the maintenance of the ship. Knowledgeable and conceited, he feels that he is superior to the human crew members. The narrative is engaging, but it is Fassbender's careful character portrayal that is the main draw.

4) Steve Jobs (2015)

With regards to iconic figures in the modern world, Steve Jobs is one name that comes up pretty often. This Michael Fassbender movie, directed by Danny Boyle, gave viewers a chance to get more insight into the life of Apple Inc.'s co-founder.

Even though Fassbender doesn't exactly match the physical appearance of Steve Jobs, the talented actor was able to skillfully portray his mannerisms and charismatic persona. Well-written and executed, this Michael Fassbender movie is a must-watch for movie lovers who enjoy quality biographical dramas.

5) The Light Between Oceans (2016)

Fans will find it interesting that in this Michael Fassbender movie, the actor stars alongside his now spouse, Alicia Vikander.

The story centers around a lighthouse keeper named Thomas (Fassbender) and his wife Isabel (Vikander). They have had multiple miscarriages. When a boat with a newborn ends up near the lighthouse, Isabel is insistent on raising the baby as her own. However, a few years later, they meet the child's biological mother, and they have to decide whether to come clean or continue to keep everything secret.

Directed by Derek Cianfrance, it is an emotional movie that tugs at the heartstrings. Both Fassbender and Vikander deliver stunning performances, and the way they struggle to do the right thing is both relatable and believable.

Fans should check out these interesting and engaging Michael Fassbender movies while they wait for The Killer to release on Netflix.