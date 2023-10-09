Marvel Studios on the hunt for a screenwriter for the new X-Men movie

The iconic X-Men prepare to make their MCU debut and Marvel fans should be excited as we are living in historic times. According to Deadline, Marvel Studios is looking for a skilled screenwriter to lead one of the most eagerly awaited live-action superhero projects in recent memory.

This news comes following the signing of a new deal by the execs and ending the WGA strike. And of course, Marvel Studios wasted no time in commencing one of their most-awaited projects. The studios' decision to start the process of integrating the Mutants into the MCU marks a critical turning point in their effort to grow their already huge roster of superheroes.

The X-Men will finally join the MCU

The X-Men, who were initially a Marvel Comics property, were noticeably absent from the MCU because 20th Century Fox owned the rights to the franchise. They had thus made several X-Men films. But in 2019, when Disney bought Fox, the stage was set for the mutants to re-join the Marvel universe and come back home.

Hugh Jackman and Patrick Stewart will sadly not reprise their roles in the MCU (Image via Marvel)

Recent productions, such as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Disney Plus Ms. Marvel, gently hinted at the arrival of mutants in the MCU, which greatly excited fans who had been waiting for the X-Men's debut.

And it appears that the wishes of the fans have now been answered. Deadline reports that later this autumn, Marvel Studios will start holding pitch sessions with potential screenwriters, encouraging them to share their creative ideas for the X-Men movie. Although there is no set timetable for release, the studio is still dedicated to hiring the best talents to portray this beloved group of heroes on the big screen.

With Deadpool 3 on the way and a potential release date for a Fantastic Four movie in 2025, the X-Men are expected to join other famous Marvel characters in the MCU, aligning the MCU with its comic book counterpart.

But don't get too excited as this implies that fans would need to practice patience because it might not hit theaters until the year 2028 or even later.

Cowabunga (Image via Marvel)

Many fans have responded to the news with excitement, but there is also some circumspect suspicion. Marvel's aggressive expansion into both movies and Disney+ programs in recent years has raised questions about the possible diluting of quality and storyline.

In addition, there have been, let's say differing opinions on how Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness handles iconic XMen like Patrick Stewart's Professor X. Yet Marvel Studios is well conscious of its mistakes and the necessity to choose the ideal writer for the job, particularly in light of recent criticisms of some screenplays and tales of performers declining Marvel parts owing to concerns about the caliber of the writing.

Which iteration of the team would you like to see in the MCU? (Image via Marvel)

Marvel has declined to comment on this development, so there is no official update at this time. However, fans can expect more information as the studio goes through with its plans for the X Men's glorious return to the big screen.

The selection of a scriptwriter might be officially announced as early as the beginning of 2024, which would be a key milestone in the MCU's transition into a new era of heroes, namely the mutants.