"At least bring back Alicia"- Fans suggest actors for upcoming Tomb Raider television adaptation 

Tomb Raider is arguably one of the most popular video game franchises of all time. It was one of the first ones to branch out into different mediums, especially with its Hollywood movie adaptations. Producer and writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge has recently revealed that she is working on a television adaptation of Tomb Raider for Amazon and has revealed that she wants to give it a dangerous edge.

While the progress on the show is stunted at this point because of the WGA strike, Waller-Bridge is positive about making this series and executing it perfectly in the near future. She recently spoke to Vanity Fair and revealed:

"I feel like when you’re working in the industry, you’ve got to ride the waves and lean in...There’s room to do something really quite dangerous. And if I can do something dangerous and exciting with Tomb Raider, I already have an audience of people who love Lara and hopefully will continue to. And that is a very unusual position to be in. It’s the old Trojan horse."

As exciting as this news is, there is still the concern of a lead actor. Previously Angelina Jolie took over the Lara Croft role, followed by Alicia Vikander in the 2018 reboot, which still seems to be an ideal casting choice for the fans, who have called out on the post about Tomb Raider to bring back Vikander as Lara.

Alicia Vikander leads the fandom race for Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

While there are many who played the iconic character of Lara Croft and many more who could do so, most fans seem to be fixated on Alicia Vikander, who played the popular role in the 2018 adaptation.

Fans have come forward to suggest many other actors as well, including the likes of Angelina Jolie and Megan Fox.

Amidst the WGA strike, it will take some time before the actor for the lead role in Tomb Raider is revealed. Meanwhile, it is good news for video game fans that the popular franchise will get a television adaptation.

