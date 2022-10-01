What time will Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 7 air on Starz? Here's what to expect when the show returns

The highly anticipated episode 7 of Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 is set to arrive on Starz this Sunday. The brand new episode of the highly absorbing crime drama series was previously scheduled to air on September 25, 2022, but got delayed due to some unknown reasons.

The series has been gleaned from Courtney A. Kemp's crime drama show Power (2014-2020), and Sascha Penn is credited as the creator of Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2.

Courtney A. Kemp, 50 Cent, Sasha Penn, Rob Hardy, Kevin Fox, Danielle De Jesus, Chris Salek, Mark Canton, Shana Stein, and Bart Wenrich have served as executive producers for the second season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan. Meanwhile, Anita Gibson, Frank L. Fleming, Dorothy Canton, Tim Christenson, and David Prace have acted as producers.

The brief description for Season 2, as released by Starz, reads:

"Levelin’ up comes at a cost."

Ever since Starz dropped a preview video for the brand new seventh episode of the crime drama series, fans have been eagerly waiting to see what the latest episode will bring to the table. Moreover, the delay in the episode's release has made viewers' anticipation even stronger.

So, without further delay, let's dive in and find out all about Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 episode 7, ahead of its premiere.

Learn all about episode 7 of Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 before it airs this Sudnday

Release date and time of the seventh episode

The much-awaited and engrossing episode 7 of Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 will be released on October 2, 2022, exclusively on Starz. The airtime of the seventh episode is 9 pm ET/PT.

Episode 7 has been titled No Love Lost. The writer and director for the episode is yet to be revealed by Starz.

What to expect from the upcoming episode

The official synopsis for episode 7 of the series' second season, titled No Love Lost, reads:

"A botched agreement with Marvin and an associate threatens everything. Burke gains traction in her investigation and Raq searches for a new house."

Take a closer look at the official preview video for the upcoming episode, launched on September 28, 2022, below:

With the release of the official synopsis and the trailer, it is evident that the seventh episode will take the audience on an exhilarating action-heavy rollercoaster ride filled with dramatic nuances.

Cast of Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2

The lead cast list for Season 2 of Power Book III: Raising Kanan includes Mekai Curtis as Kanan Stark, Patina Miller as Raquel Thomas, Malcolm Mays as Louis “Lou-Lou” Thomas, Hailey Kilgore as LaVerne "Jukebox" Thomas, Omar Epps as Malcolm Howard, and London Brown as Marvin Thomas.

Other cast members of this season are Joey Bada$$ as Unique, Shanley Caswell as Shannon Burke, Antonio Ortiz as Shawn "Famous" Figueroa, Toby Sandeman as Symphony Bosket, AnnaLynne McCord as Toni Deep, Paulina Singer as Zisa, Michael Rispoli as Sal Boselli, among others.

Don't forget to watch Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 episode 7, airing this Sunday, on October 2, 2022, at 9 pm ET/PT, on Starz.

