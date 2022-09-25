Explained: Why will Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 7 not air this week?

Despite the hype and the perfectly stable season, Power Book III: Raising Kanan will not air this week. The series had reached the halfway point and was preparing for its seventh episode. Fans were hoping that the seventh episode would bring back the franchise's usual amount of drama and twists, which has been lacking in the series thus far, but they will have to wait even longer to see this episode.

Instead of the original September 25, 2022 airdate, the show will take this week off and return on Sunday, October 2, 2022. This also means that the finale will now be held on October 30, 2022.

There is no specific reason for this break and it could simply be due to scheduling conflicts. Power franchise shows frequently take breaks, almost like a mid-season hiatus, to keep Power Book III: Raising Kanan on the air for a longer period of time. This could also imply that the final four episodes of the show will feature something new.

Read on for more details about Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 7: What's the deal with the show being off this week?

The seventh episode of the Power prequel will air on Sunday, October 2, 2022. Though there has been no confirmation from Starz, the mother channel of the franchise, this is probably due to scheduling issues. Shows from this franchise have often followed this pattern of taking a mid-season break.

Despite the fact that this is only a one-week break, it is likely a creative decision to schedule the show's finale at a favorable time in order to retain the fanbase for a longer period of time. This week's Power Book III: Raising Kanan timeslot features a marathon of The Serpent.

The previous episode of the show ended in a similarly complicated manner, successfully developing into an intriguing cliffhanger. In the previous episode, It's A Business, Man, Lou Lou (Malcolm Mays) strangled Crown Camacho (Quincy Brown) to death after their growing rage reached a boiling point. Furthermore, Raquel "Raq" Thomas (Patina Miller) reached an agreement with the mob and formed an alliance with Unique (Joey Bada$$).

These developments have opened up a lot of doors for future episodes to explore. With only three episodes before the finale, this series will hopefully be full of surprises in the next few episodes, especially after it has had a mellower start compared to its cousin shows.

Another reason for the delay could be Power Book II: Ghost Season 3. The third season of the acclaimed show is expected to premiere in October. The network could have delayed Power Book III: Raising Kanan to align it with the release of Power Book II: Ghost Season 3, which is a good way to keep viewers engaged in the Power universe.

The upcoming episode of Power Book II: Ghost is titled No Love Lost. The synopsis reads:

"A botched agreement with Marvin and an associate threatens everything. Burke gains traction in her investigation and Raq searches for a new house."

The seventh episode of the show will be released on Sunday, October 2, 2022, on Starz.

